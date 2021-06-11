Lord of the Rings anime film in works

A Lord Of The Rings anime film is in the works from the studio that produced the blockbuster original trilogy.
New Line Cinema has teamed up with Warner Bros Animation for.
Producers said the film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, would explore and expand the story behind the fortress of Helm's Deep, which memorably featured in 2002 epic.
will delve into the life of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan.
Philippa Boyens, who won an Oscar for the screenplay for, will be a consultant on the project.
While the anime film is a stand-alone project, producers said it would serve as a companion piece to Sir Peter Jackson's original trilogy, which was based on JRR Tolkien's book.
In a joint statement, Carolyn Blackwood, chief operating officer at Warner Bros Pictures Group, and Richard Brener, president and chief creative officer at New Line Cinema, said:
is being "fast-tracked" for the big screen, New Line said.