Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 11:19

Simon Cowell tricks America's Got Talent co-star Sofia Vergara with 'crossbow'  

Talent show supremo fooled the former Modern Family star into believing she had shot him
Simon Cowell tricks America's Got Talent co-star Sofia Vergara with 'crossbow'  

Sofia Vergara has promised to get revenge on Simon Cowell for fake crossbow stunt.

Sofia Vergara has promised to get revenge after her America's Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell successfully tricked her with a fake crossbow stunt.

Talent show supremo Cowell fooled the former Modern Family star into believing she had shot him in the chest with an arrow.

Cowell enlisted the help of stunt couple Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker, who previously went viral following a botched crossbow stunt on America's Got Talent.

They appeared in the latest episode and invited the judges to take part in a set-piece.

Cowell, 61, was brought to the stage and a balloon placed over his head while Vergara, 48, was blindfolded and told to wait for a prompt to fire.

However, unknown to her, producers silently rushed on to the stage and made it look like Cowell had been shot by an arrow, complete with fake blood.

While he lay on the floor pretending to be stricken, Walker removed the arrow from Vergara's weapon.

She fired and the audience immediately groaned while host Terry Crews also played up the incident.

A stunned Vergara removed her blindfold and stared at Cowell in disbelief - before he let her in on the act.

"I got you," he told the star. Vergara apologised to Walker for pushing her while in shock and warned Cowell: "You know I'm Columbian and we get revenge."

Read More

Colin Farrell unrecognisable in new Arctic drama The North Water

More in this section

Disney's The Lion King European Premiere - London Laura Whitmore says 'we all need more fun in our lives' as Love Island returns
ITV Palooza 2018 - London Zoe Williams: I had planned a home birth but it turned out there wasn't much choice
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Kim Kardashian reveals her one regret on reunion special
showbiz
Colin Farrell unrecognisable in new Arctic drama The North Water

Colin Farrell unrecognisable in new Arctic drama The North Water

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest Entertainment

National Entertainment

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more