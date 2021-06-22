Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 10:00

Laura Whitmore says 'we all need more fun in our lives' as Love Island returns

Host excited to see the villa in Mallorca for the first time
Laura Whitmore says 'we all need more fun in our lives' as Love Island returns

Laura Whitmore will host the new series of Love Island which starts on Monday, June 28.

Laura Whitmore has said "we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives" this year, ahead of the return of Love Island.

The ITV2 reality show will air next week from Mallorca after the cast of the programme were revealed on Monday.

Contenders include a semi-professional footballer, a lettings manager, and the show's first contestant with a physical disability.

Whitmore said she is "so excited to be back hosting".

It's been a year where I think we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives and I think everyone is ready for Love Island to be back - myself included.

Former MTV presenter Whitmore, 36, presented the winter Love Island series in January 2020 and is yet to host the programme from Mallorca.

"I'm really excited about seeing the villa," she said. "I've never seen the villa in Mallorca so I'll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the villa. It's almost like a person to me. So I need to remember that I'm there doing a job, not just a fangirl."

Whitmore also shared her advice for those going into the villa, telling them to "be yourself".

Eight weeks is a long time, if you try and play a game or try to be something you're not, you're going to get found out quite quickly. From watching the show, I would just say be yourself if you want to be in there for the long run.

She added that her "perfect" islander is someone funny "who stirs it up a little bit".

"You want characters, big personalities in there. Someone who goes for it," she said.

Whitmore added: "I haven't met any of the islanders yet but I've heard from the people behind the scenes that they are an incredible cast - it's really exciting."

  • The new series starts on June 28 at 9pm and airs on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Read More

Zoe Williams: I had planned a home birth but it turned out there wasn't much choice

More in this section

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Kim Kardashian reveals her one regret on reunion special
Ed Sheeran sells artwork for charity Ed Sheeran teases new song on TikTok
David Harbour on the Ellen DeGeneres Show David Harbour: Becoming stepfather to Lily Allen's children changed my life
showbiz
ITV Palooza 2018 - London

Zoe Williams: I had planned a home birth but it turned out there wasn't much choice

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest Entertainment

National Entertainment

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more