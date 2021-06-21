Zoe Williams: I had planned a home birth but it turned out there wasn't much choice

doctor Zoe Williams has told how her baby son made a surprisingly quick entrance.
The 41-year-old TV regular welcomed Lisbon Lion Williams-McKay with her partner Stuart McKay three weeks ago.
The child, who weighed 8lb, arrived before the midwife was able to reach their south London home.
Williams toldmagazine: "I had planned on a home birth but, as it turned out, there wasn't much choice because he came quite quickly.
McKay said: "There were two of us, then all of a sudden there were three of us, just as nature intended. It sounds stressful but the reality was far from it. Zoe was incredible and I had complete confidence everything would be okay."
The couple also explained how their meeting in a bar in Lisbon, Portugal, 20 months ago prompted their child's name.
"We had picked out the name Lisbon very early in our relationship, before he was even conceived," said Williams.
She plans to take a year off from her work as an NHS GP but hopes to return tosooner.
She said: "is such a family. Lisbon is a well-behaved baby so far, so I'd love to bring him in and introduce him to the team."
- Read the full interview in Hello! Magazine out now.