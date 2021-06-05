Love Island is back! Returns to screens this month

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 17:21

A new advert for Love Island has confirmed the dating show will return to television screens later this month.

It will be the first time the ITV programme has aired since February 2020 after last year's summer series was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The advert will air for the first time on television on Saturday evening before The Masked Dancer final on ITV.

It features host Laura Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling, the show's narrator.

In the advert, which is an extended version of a previously released clip, Whitmore sounds the alarm for the start of the new series.

The host swings a mallet to smash the heart-shaped glass on an alarm, which reads: "In case of Love Island, crack on."

The alarm prompts hordes of young people with suitcases and holiday clothing to go into a frenzy.

Stirling then shouts: "This is not a drill."

The location of the show, which is usually filmed in a villa in Majorca, is yet to be announced.

Love Island's return was confirmed by ITV in March.

The last series of Love Island was won by Paige Turley and Finley Tapp.

The new series will air on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

