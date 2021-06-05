Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 16:14

Craig Revel Horwood: Being on receiving end of Masked Dancer judges was hideous  

Eliminated from the semi-final after he was revealed to be Knickerbocker Glory
Craig Revel Horwood: Being on receiving end of Masked Dancer judges was hideous  

Craig Revel Horwood revealed to be Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer.

Craig Revel Horwood has said having to perform in front of a judging panel on The Masked Dancer was a "hideous" experience.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge was eliminated from the semi-final of the ITV competition on Friday after he was revealed to be Knickerbocker Glory.

Speaking after the episode ended, he said watching back his performance was "horrible" as he kept noticing mistakes.

"At least my face couldn't be seen," he said.

Revel Horwood, who is known for being a harsh critic on Strictly, added: "I know what the celebrities on Strictly go through now.

"That's part of the reason I did it as well, just to see what it was like for them and how nervous they might get."

He added: "It was good for me to do that, I think, as a judge, to understand and know what people go through when they're being judged by me as well, and just the nerves and having to really put yourself on the precipice and take the leap of faith."

Knickerbocker Glory performing on The Masked Dancer. 
Knickerbocker Glory performing on The Masked Dancer. 

Revel Horwood, 56, said the thing which has pleased him most about the show is learning the identities of his fellow contestants.

He said: "All these people I know really well, like Kelly Brook, and I had no clue throughout the entire event who anybody was.

"So I'm watching with vested interest to see who these people were that I was dancing with and seeing on a daily basis."

He added: "It's crazy but it was a really fantastic experience and I loved it."

The Masked Dancer final will air on Saturday on ITV at 7.30pm.

Read More

Identity of Rubber Chicken revealed on The Masked Dancer

More in this section

Line of Duty sixth series filming in Belfast Line Of Duty's Adrian Dunbar to take on new policing role in detective drama  
The Brit Awards 2021 - Show - London Taylor Swift celebrates Pride Month and restates support for Equality Act 
MTV Video Music Awards 2019 - Arrivals - New Jersey Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass shares baby news — it's twins!
showbiz
Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London

Paul Mescal heaps praise on Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest Entertainment