Masked Dancer's Beetroot is revealed — it's burlesque star Dita Von Teese

Burlesque star Dita Von Teese became the latest celebrity identified on.
The 48-year-old, known as the Queen of Burlesque, was unmasked as Beetroot after finding herself in the dance-off with Knickerbocker Glory.
After being identified, the American said she wanted to do something "unexpected and out of character" in taking part in the show.
ITV show, a spin-off from hit series , sees 12 celebrities perform routines disguised in elaborate costumes as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan try to guess their identities.
Von Teese said it "wasn't easy" to avoid giving away the secret of her time on the show.
She revealed that friends, prompted by her spending time in London for filming, guessed she was making a secret appearance onor . Von Teese said she avoided further questioning by telling pals it would be funnier for her appearance to be a surprise.
Von Teese, who was married to controversial rocker Marilyn Manson from 2005 to 2007, said she "loved" the secrecy surrounding.
"It was truly top secret," she said. "This was one of my favourite parts of being on the show. I loved wearing the disguise... the DON'T TALK TO ME sweatshirt, the blackout visor and trainers. I also enjoyed not having to put on my glam every day, I kind of enjoyed being make-up-free under the disguise. But it was torture not knowing who the others were. And it was hard not to be able to talk while on set. I really wanted to be able to chat with the dancing carrots and onions supporting me through the dance number."
Singer Louise Redknapp and Diversity star Jordan Banjo were previously unmasked.
- on ITV and the ITV Hub continues at 7.30pm on Tuesday.