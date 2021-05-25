Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 09:49

Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex and the City history ahead of reboot

Parker unearths the expensive Manolo Blahnik shoe that was chewed by Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriend's puppy in series four
Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex and the City history ahead of reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker will appear in And Just Like That... alongside her Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. 

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a piece of Sex And The City fashion history ahead of the show's reboot.

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw over the show's six seasons and two feature films, posted a picture of a damaged blue-soled Manolo Blahnik shoe.

Fans quickly realised it was from a series four episode, where Carrie's expensive sandal was eaten by boyfriend Aiden Shaw's dog, a puppy named Pete.

"Unearthed," Parker, 56, captioned the post.

Parker will be joined on the HBO Max reboot — titled And Just Like That...  — by co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Nixon, 55, is reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes while Davis, 56, will return as Charlotte York.

However, Kim Cattrall, who played man-eater Samantha Jones, will not be appearing in the reboot.

Rumours of a rift with Parker were fuelled when Cattrall, 64, said the cast were "never friends" and that Parker "could have been nicer" after Cattrall turned down another movie.

Sex And The City ran from 1998 to 2004.

Read More

Friends: The Reunion will be there for you - channel and airtime in Ireland revealed

More in this section

The Weeknd named top artist at Billboard Music Awards ceremony The Weeknd named top artist at Billboard Music Awards ceremony
Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm Glastonbury organisers apologise after technical issues disrupt livestream  
Friends Television Stills Television Friends: The Reunion will be there for you - channel and airtime in Ireland revealed
showbiz
Pink

P!nk receives Billboard's Icon award and performs medley of biggest hits

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest Entertainment