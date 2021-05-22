Friends: The Reunion will be there for you - channel and airtime in Ireland revealed

The highly anticipated Friends reunion will be available in the UK and Ireland on Sky and streaming service Now, it has been announced.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have got back together for a one-off episode to look back at the beloved comedy.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and was originally set to arrive in May last year.

They returned to Stage 24 at Warner Bros studios, where they filmed for 10 years from 1994, to record the special, which will be shown on US streaming service HBO Max.

Friends: The Reunion will be be available on demand from 8am and will air on Sky One at 8pm on May 27.

It will be hosted by James Corden and will feature guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.