Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 11:00

Kaia Gerber graces cover of Vogue and says Jacob Elordi romance opened her eyes to the 'possibilities of love'

Model following in footsteps of mum Cindy Crawford as she forges catwalk career of her own
Kaia Gerber graces cover of Vogue and says Jacob Elordi romance opened her eyes to the 'possibilities of love'

Kaia Gerber says she is seeking acting tips from Jacob Elordi ahead of appearing in series 10 of American Horror Story.

Model Kaia Gerber has graced the cover of Vogue and spoken of how her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi "opened my eyes to the possibilities of love".

Gerber, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, is forging a catwalk career of her own.

She has been dating Elordi, the 23-year-old Australian star of HBO's raunchy drama Euphoria, since September.

Gerber, who will appear in series 10 of American Horror Story, told Vogue: "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions. Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

Gerber also revealed she sought advice from Elordi on her acting career.

He's a great person for me to go to because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don't have. So I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource'.

Crawford, 55, is one of the most successful US models of the last 50 years.

She reflected on some of the difficulties of her children's teenage years after Gerber was linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and the couple's son Presley, 21, was arrested in 2018 for driving under the influence.

Crawford told Vogue: "So many people have difficult teen years with their kids, and we thought we'd kind of skated through that period. And a little later, it hit us in ways we didn't necessarily expect. But you just have to let your kids fly and be there to pick them up if they fall. My husband, who has a great perspective, always tells me, 'Cindy, this too shall pass.'"

Read More

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez go from lockdown dating to marriage

More in this section

Cats Photocall - London Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes share baby news — it's a boy 
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London Paul Weller chasing his sixth UK number one album with Fat Pop
The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Emma Watson returns to social media and dismisses rumours over career
Naomi Campbell Fashion For Relief Charity Pop-Up Store Launch - London

Naomi Campbell announces motherhood news  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest Entertainment