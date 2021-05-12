Brit Awards 2021: A list of all the winners

The Brit Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, featured performances by artists including Sir Elton John, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo and Griff.
- Female solo artist - Dua Lipa
- Male solo artist - J Hus
- British group - Little Mix
- Breakthrough artist - Arlo Parks
- British single - Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar
- Album of the year - Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
- International female solo artist - Billie Eilish
- International male solo artist - The Weeknd
- International group - Haim
- Rising star award - Griff Global
- icon award - Taylor Swift