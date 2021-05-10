Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win global icon Brit Award

Taylor Swift is to become the first female artist to win the global icon Brit Award.

The US singer will be presented with the prize on Tuesday during the ceremony.

She has been recognised for "her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date", according to the organisers of the awards.

Swift is also nominated in the international female solo artist category ahead of the 2021 ceremony, her sixth Brit Award nomination to date.

The Brit Award statement said:

Taylor's career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world. She's used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

Last month Swift landed her seventh UK number one album with Fearless (Taylor's Version). It was her third chart-topping album in the space of just 259 days.

There will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year's event, hosted by Jack Whitehall, as part of the Government's live events pilot scheme.

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey, and DJ and producer Joel Corry are all nominated for three awards this year. Jessie Ware, dance music duo Bicep, and rappers AJ Tracey, J Hus, and Headie One all scored two nominations apiece.

The Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday at the O2 Arena in London.