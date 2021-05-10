Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 09:40

Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win global icon Brit Award

Award recognises singer's immense impact on music across the world
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win global icon Brit Award

Taylor Swift landed her seventh UK number one album last month with Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift is to become the first female artist to win the global icon Brit Award.

The US singer will be presented with the prize on Tuesday during the ceremony.

She has been recognised for "her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date", according to the organisers of the awards.

Swift is also nominated in the international female solo artist category ahead of the 2021 ceremony, her sixth Brit Award nomination to date.

The Brit Award statement said:

Taylor's career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world. She's used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

Last month Swift landed her seventh UK number one album with Fearless (Taylor's Version). It was her third chart-topping album in the space of just 259 days.

There will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year's event, hosted by Jack Whitehall, as part of the Government's live events pilot scheme.

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey, and DJ and producer Joel Corry are all nominated for three awards this year. Jessie Ware, dance music duo Bicep, and rappers AJ Tracey, J Hus, and Headie One all scored two nominations apiece.

  • The Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday at the O2 Arena in London.

Read More

Billie Piper: I felt like a charlatan during my music career  

More in this section

Coldplay new single Out of this world: Astronaut helps Coldplay debut new single via International Space Station 
House of the Dragon Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy pictured in first images from Game Of Thrones prequel  
Leigh-Anne Pinnock expecting first child Baby joy for Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock — 'dream finally coming true'
showbiz
Billie Piper comments

Billie Piper: I felt like a charlatan during my music career  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest Entertainment