Diversity's Black Lives Matter routine in running for TV moment of the year

Diversity's headline-grabbing performance on Britain's Got Talent is in the running to be voted the best TV moment at this year's Bafta television awards.

The Black Lives Matter-inspired routine is among six nominees for the Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award, which is voted for by the public.

Penelope being revealed as the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix's raunchy period drama Bridgerton, abusive husband Gray Atkins killing Chantelle in BBC One's EastEnders and Luke Skywalker appearing in The Mandalorian on Disney+ also make the shortlist.

Nigella Lawson's mispronunciation of the word microwave as "mee-cro-wah-vay" also features, after the scene from her BBC Two programme Cook, Eat, Repeat became a viral hit on social media.

Gogglebox on Channel 4 is nominated for scenes showing its armchair critics responding to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conferences.

The nominees were chosen from a longlist based on audience viewing figures, social listening data and desk research.

The final shortlist of six was selected by an independent jury of national media figures including writer and author Caitlin Moran.

Hannah Wyatt, chairwoman of Bafta's television committee, said: "Television in 2020 showcased the importance of entertainment and demonstrated incredible craft, gripping scriptwriting and brilliant visual spectacles which captivated the British viewer.

From bringing nostalgic favourites back, to raising awareness about hugely important issues, the shows and moments nominated for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award 2021 reflect our TV habits of the last year and perfectly celebrate the relationship between the TV viewers at home and the people who make it.

"I can't wait to see who the public choose to be their Virgin Media Must-See Moment winner, in what is sure to be a close contest."

David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said: "2020 was a year like no other and great television was at the heart of every moment that kept the nation connected, entertained and informed. Virgin Media's Must-See Moment recognises the TV moments that played such a powerful role in all of our lives throughout the past year."

Comedian Richard Ayoade is returning to host the Baftas for a second year, with the ceremony returning to a studio-based production.

The Baftas will broadcast as-live on BBC One on Sunday, June 6.