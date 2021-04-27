Glenn Close reveals how her viral Oscars dance came to be

Glenn Close has said her viral dance at the Oscars was "completely spontaneous".

The revered actress, 74, provided one of the night's more memorable moments after dancing to 'Da Butt', a 1988 track from funk band Experience Unlimited (EU).

The song — originally on the soundtrack of Spike Lee's comedy-drama School Daze — was referenced during the Academy Awards in a segment featuring comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery quizzing attendees about Oscar-nominated songs.

'Da Butt' was not nominated, but Close, a nominee on the night, was able to provide chapter and verse on the track, much to the audience's surprise. She then delighted viewers with the dance.

Close, who was seated at a table with British star Daniel Kaluuya, actor Darrell Britt-Gibson, and screenwriter Chris Terrio, confirmed she had been coached over the song's background but insisted the dance was her surprise.

She wrote on Instagram:

I googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance...you can actually see me think of the video. That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault.

Close congratulated Kaluuya on his best supporting actor win and said: "I now consider both Daniel and Darrell to be friends-for-life!"

US actress Close also celebrated another British Oscar winner.

She appeared alongside Emerald Fennell in 2011 drama Albert Nobbs, which also featured Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Close was the film's star while Fennell and Waller-Bridge had small roles.

She posted a selfie from the Oscars with the pregnant Fennell, who won best original screenplay for Promising Young Woman, and wrote: "She is a thrilling talent with a delicious sense of humour. I met her on the set of ALBERT NOBBS where she and Phoebe Waller-Bridge first met, playing two, cross-dressing aristocrats! CONGRATULATIONS EMERALD. Now go home, settle in and have your baby. You are true War Mare! Love you. BRAVA!"

Close was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Hillbilly Elegy. It was her eighth nomination without a win, giving her a share of an ignominious record with British great Peter O'Toole.