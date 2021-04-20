Tom Cruise spotted on set in the North York Moors  

Tom Cruise waved to members of the public as he filmed scenes at a heritage railway in North Yorkshire.

The Hollywood star, 58, was flanked by an entourage as he made his way across the set on Tuesday - wearing a face mask, navy blue roll-neck sweater, trousers and boots.

Hundreds of crew were seen setting up for filming in the village of Levisham on the North York Moors near Pickering, which appeared to involve the use of a modified train and tracks.

Cruise, whose screen credits include the Top Gun and Jack Reacher films, was seen clambering on top of a carriage while apparently filming a stunt.

In one image, he appeared to be joined by a female co-star wearing a grey suit.

Cruise had earlier arrived on a helicopter, and a logistics base has been set up some 20 minutes away from the film set.

The actor has been working on a new Mission: Impossible film, reprising the role of spy Ethan Hunt alongside Hayley Atwell.

Production of Mission: Impossible 7, from Paramount Pictures, has suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming was scheduled to begin in Italy in February 2020 but production was halted as coronavirus cases rose in the country.

After a delay, filming restarted at locations including Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in July that he had spoken to Cruise about how the production would be able to continue over the summer.

Earlier this month the film's release was delayed from November until May 2022 as coronavirus continued to disrupt international schedules, with Mission: Impossible 8, also co-starring Atwell, slated for release in 2023.