Directing team revealed for sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 

The directing team for the highly anticipated sequel tohas been unveiled.
Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson will direct the follow-up to the 2018 Oscar-winning superhero movie.
They are taking over from Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, who directed the original.
In a statement, Dos Santos, Powers and Thompson said:
.
The as-yet-untitled sequel will once again tell the story of Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino teenager and one of many Spider-Men in the first movie. The character was voiced by Shameik Moore, who is returning for the sequel.
The film also featured the voice talents of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, and Brian Tyree Henry.
won the best animated feature Academy Award, beating Disney heavyweights and .
The sequel is scheduled for release in October 2022.