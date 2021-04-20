Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 12:30

Directing team revealed for sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 

New crew 'humbled to take on the challenge' and can't wait to surprise fans with a wild new adventure for Miles Morales
The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel is due for release in October 2022. Picture: PA Photo/CTMG, Inc./Sony Pictures Animation

The directing team for the highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has been unveiled.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson will direct the follow-up to the 2018 Oscar-winning superhero movie.

They are taking over from Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, who directed the original.

In a statement, Dos Santos, Powers and Thompson said: 

The crew behind the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse set such a ridiculously high bar, and we're humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales. We can't wait to surprise fans with the wild new adventure we're sending Miles on with his friends, both old and new.

The as-yet-untitled sequel will once again tell the story of Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino teenager and one of many Spider-Men in the first movie. The character was voiced by Shameik Moore, who is returning for the sequel.

The film also featured the voice talents of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won the best animated feature Academy Award, beating Disney heavyweights Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks The Internet.

The sequel is scheduled for release in October 2022.

