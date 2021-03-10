Winston Marshall steps away from Mumford & Sons following criticism over support of writer

The banjo player from folk-rock group Mumford & Sons said he is "taking time away from the band" following criticism for praising a conservative writer.

Winston Marshall caused controversy after tweeting support for US journalist Andy Ngo over the weekend.

In a since-deleted post, Marshall said he had read Ngo's "important" book Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy and praised him as a "brave man".

Fans of Mumford & Sons, a chart-topping band formed in London in 2007, were quick to share their disappointment at the endorsement.

One described Marshall's tweet as a "dumbfounding endorsement of fascism".

In a statement on Twitter, Marshall, 33, said he is stepping away from the band to "examine my blindspots".

He said:

Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed. I have offended not only a lot of people I don't know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry. As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots.

Marshall, son of wealthy British investor Sir Paul Marshall, added: "For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologise, as this was not at all my intention."

Ngo's book Unmasked claims to expose a "violent extremist movement". Critics say it inflates the size and threat of the left-wing antifa movement, which was a frequent target of Donald Trump.

The Los Angeles Times describes the book as "supremely dishonest".

The remaining members of Mumford & Sons are Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane. Their best-known songs include 'I Will Wait' and 'Little Lion Man'.

Representatives for the band have been contacted for comment.