Harry and Meghan encourage acts of compassion in support of women

Couple calling on people to join them in doing good deeds for women in need throughout month of March to mark International Women's Day
Harry and Meghan have listed ways in which people can join them in marking International Women's Day on the website of their charitable foundation Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are encouraging people to undertake "acts of compassion" in recognition of International Women's Day.

Harry and Meghan will be participating in such efforts themselves throughout the month, according to a spokeswoman at their charitable foundation Archewell.

The organisation's website calls on people to "unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion for the women in your life and in your community".

Examples of such acts include providing a meal to a woman in need, calling a friend to check in, and helping a parent or neighbour to register for and get their Covid-19 vaccine.

Other examples of how people can help are listed on the website, in sections entitled family care, wellness, food, and empowerment.

The spokeswoman said the couple are hopeful that families and communities everywhere will join in their efforts throughout Women's History Month.

The campaign is said to be the result of in-depth planning with many leaders and organisations which focus on women and women's advocacy.

  • International Women's Day is on March 8.

