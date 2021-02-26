Harry joins James Corden for a double-decker bus tour of Los Angeles 

The Duke of Sussex rapped the theme song from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air as he joined James Corden on The Late Late Show.

In a segment filmed before he and wife Meghan confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the royal family, Harry joined the TV host for a double-decker bus tour of Los Angeles.

After Corden told him to pay the fare before jumping on the bus, Harry quipped "you know us royals, we don't carry cash".

Corden served him afternoon tea while pointing out celebrity homes, including what he claimed were those of Friends star David Schwimmer and Die Hard actor Bruce Willis.

During a visit to the house that featured on 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Harry rapped the famous theme song, which was originally performed by Will Smith.

Corden tried to convince him to buy the sprawling mansion before Harry went inside to use the bathroom.

They then video called Meghan, who in response to Corden's suggestion they buy the house, quipped "I think we've done enough moving".

She then asked "Haz" how his tour of Los Angeles was doing. He called Corden "the worst tour guide in LA".

Harry and Meghan will appear in a US primetime TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is set to be broadcast on March 7.

The couple are expected to discuss their life in America.