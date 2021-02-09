Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 13:18

Will Mellor joins Coronation Street cast to play 'out and out baddie' Harvey

Actor looking forward to arriving on the cobbles — it was my mum's dream for me to be in Corrie so I'm happy to finally make it come true
Will Mellor joins Coronation Street cast to play 'out and out baddie' Harvey

Will Mellor has signed up to play menacing 'drugs lord' Harvey in Coronation Street. Picture: Joseph Scanlon/ITV/PA Wire

Coronation Street has signed up Will Mellor to play an "out and out baddie".

The ITV soap said the actor "will walk into Weatherfield", as "drugs lord" Harvey, next month.

Mellor, 44, said: "I'm honoured to be asked to come into Coronation Street, it's such an iconic show and has been a huge part of my family life. When I started acting 32 years ago it was my mum's dream for me to be in Corrie so I'm happy to finally be able to make it come true. It's a Manchester institution and, as a Manchester actor, this is definitely a box ticked."

He said: 

Harvey is the first out and out baddie I've ever played. It's a very different type of role for me so I'm looking forward to getting my teeth into the character and making some waves.

Mellor's previous credits include Line Of Duty, Hollyoaks, Broadchurch and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps.

He will appear on screen as viewers see Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) "find herself forced into a dangerous world of drugs and despair".

Producer Iain MacLeod said: "I am so excited to welcome Will into our world. He is a fantastic actor who has thrown himself heart and soul into making his character as terrifyingly real as possible. He will have a massive impact on our characters' lives, from the moment he swaggers menacingly on to the screen."

Read More

Billie Shepherd 'gutted' after injury forces her to quit Dancing On Ice

More in this section

National Television Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Westlife share album update after parting company with their record label 
Vin Diesel F9 Super Bowl trailer teases return to the old ways for Fast & Furious family
Stakes are changed for Hannah as The Split to return for third and final series Stakes are changed for Hannah as The Split to return for third and final series
Red Nose Day 2021

Actor Olivia Colman among stars supporting Red Nose Day campaign

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad