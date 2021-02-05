Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 12:05

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin to star in  new Amazon drama My Policeman

Romantic drama features former One Direction singer Styles as the titular police officer and Corrin as his wife, Marion
Harry Styles will star in new Amazon romantic drama My Policeman alongside The Crown's Emma Corrin. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

The Crown's Emma Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles in Amazon's romantic drama My Policeman.

Corrin, who is nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, will play Marion, Styles's on-screen wife.

Chart-topping singer Styles will portray Tom, the titular police officer. The Amazon Studios drama is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name.

The story takes place in the late 1990s when the arrival of Patrick, an elderly invalid, triggers an exploration of events from 40 years previous  — Tom and Patrick's relationship at a time homosexuality was illegal.

Award-winning theatre director Michael Grandage will direct from an adapted screenplay by Oscar-winner Ron Nyswaner, who penned 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.

Corrin, 25, has become one of the industry's most sought-after actresses thanks to her acclaimed portrayal of a struggling Diana in series four of The Crown.

Former One Direction singer Styles, 27, made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film Dunkirk and will star in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

