Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 18:42

Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway to star in Amazon series Solos  

Other stars also lined up for roles in seven-part series
Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway to star in Amazon series Solos  

Dame Helen Mirren, who will star in Solos.

Morgan Freeman, Dame Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway are to star in a new Amazon series titled Solos.

The seven-part series will tell character-driven stories from different perspectives during different time periods and explore "the deeper meaning of human connection", according to Amazon.

It will show how even during "seemingly isolated moments ... we are all connected through the human experience", a statement from the streaming platform said.

The series, which was created by Hunters's David Weil, also stars Orange Is The New Black's Uzo Aduba, Miss Juneteenth actress Nicole Beharie, The Hurt Locker's Anthony Mackie, Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens and Crazy Rich Asians's Constance Wu.

Weil said: "I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire.

"I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all."

Solos will launch later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Read More

Carey Mulligan: Why I 'felt like a chancer' early in my acting career

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London Carey Mulligan: Why I 'felt like a chancer' early in my acting career
Red Nose Day 2021 Judi Dench launches Red Nose Day
The Ivors 'remain optimistic' as 2021 ceremony date announced The Ivors 'remain optimistic' as 2021 ceremony date announced
showbiz
Line of Duty - Series 5

Jed Mercurio discusses change to plans for series six of Line Of Duty

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad