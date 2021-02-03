John Legend pays tribute to his grandmother following her death at 91

John Legend has paid tribute to his grandmother following her death at the age of 91.
The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer said Marjorie Maxine Stephens died on Tuesday, days after celebrating her birthday.
"We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond," Legend wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of his grandmother.
Legend, one of the few artists to have won an Academy, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award, said Marjorie was "the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine", revealing she attended his first Grammys.
The 42-year-old added:
Last yearsinger Legend and his TV personality wife Chrissy Teigen, 35, were widely praised for publicly sharing their heartbreak after losing a child. Teigen revealed in September she had suffered a pregnancy loss.