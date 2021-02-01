Dancing On Ice star Amy Tinkler reacts to low score from judge Jayne Torvill

Dancing On Ice star Amy Tinkler has said she agrees with judge Jayne Torvill's decision to give her a low score during her debut on the show.

The Olympic gymnast, 21, took to the rink on Sunday night, replacing Denise Van Outen who pulled out of the ITV series following a shoulder injury.

The judging panel was impressed by her routine to Fame for Musicals Week, apart from Torvill, who scored her 6.5.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Tinkler said she and her professional skating partner Joe Johnson had thought her comments were fair.

Obviously Jayne gave me the lowest score and both Joe and myself talked after and we completely agree with her. There wasn't much skating apart from the judges' challenge really and that is definitely something we are going to look into this week.

Tinkler said the news Van Outen had dropped out of the competition had prompted mixed feelings in her.

"It was a mix of emotions," she said. "Obviously really gutted for Denise but at the same time I do think we screamed for about five minutes. We were really excited. I think performing, for both of us, is like our favourite thing, so to get the opportunity to perform, it was just unbelievable."

Tinkler and Johnson had been training in secret for the last three months as reserves for the show.

However, she said she had never been allowed to skate while she was competing in gymnastics, due to the chance of injury.

She said: "I had never skated before. I was never allowed in gym because of the risk of injury, so it was my first time on the ice at the audition. And then the masterclass day, which is only my second day on the ice, Jayne and Chris (Dean) were stood in the middle of the ice, and they were like 'Can you skate around twice and then stop in front of (us)?' And I have never got off the side before. There was no ability to skate at that point."

Van Outen, 46, fell during rehearsals for the series launch in January, partially dislocating her shoulder, and made her debut on the ice with her shoulder strapped up. However, she later pulled out of the competition following an MRI scan.