'It's been a joy' - Blob and Viking are revealed on The Masked Singer  

Sir Lenny Henry joked about his "career arc" after he was revealed to be Blob on The Masked Singer.

The star, 62, admitted that he took part in the ITV show because there had been not much else to do in recent months.

"I've been in lockdown since March!" he said, when asked why he signed up.

"They said: 'Can you do this?' I said, 'Yes, OK! I'll come!'"

And he added: "It's been a joy to be here. I've really enjoyed it."

When host Joel Dommett quipped about Sir Lenny's journey "from Shakespeare to Blob", the star replied: "It's a huge career arc!"

Davina McCall had correctly guessed Sir Lenny was behind the outlandish costume, while other guesses from the panel included Stephen Fry and Morgan Freeman.

Sir Lenny said he wanted to "have fun incognito" and it was "very hard" not to tell friends.

"I've had so many emails since the show began, from the most unlikely people asking if I'm Blob. It's been hilarious," the actor and comedian said.

And he added of his costume: "It's hot in here you know... I was like (Health Secretary) Matt Hancock at a briefing. I was sweating."

Sir Lenny said of leaving the show: "I was sad, I'd had a blast."

The double eviction also saw A-ha singer Morten Harket revealed to be Viking.

Harket said afterwards: "I did it because I needed to be kicked out of my comfort zone and I have been. I've never done anything like that before."

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.