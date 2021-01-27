Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 17:04

First-look snap of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana revealed 

The Twilight actress, 30, stars in Spencer
First-look snap of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana revealed 

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the film Spencer. Picure: NEON/Topic Studios/PA Wire

Kristen Stewart appears as Diana, Princess of Wales in a first-look snap of the actress in the role.

The Twilight actress, 30, stars in Spencer, which focuses on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided her marriage to the Prince of Wales was over.

US star Stewart said: "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.

"It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name - Spencer.

"It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold on to what the name Spencer means to her."

It comes after Emma Corrin appeared as Diana in The Crown, which featured the unravelling of the marriage.

The new film sees Diana spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham and decide to leave her marriage.

Spencer is written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, and filming will take place in the UK and Germany.

It is expected to launch in the autumn, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana's death in 2022.

Producers have not yet revealed who will play Charles.

Others cast in the film, directed by Pablo Larrain, include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

The Crown sparked calls by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to add a disclaimer to episodes saying it is a work of fiction, a request which streaming giant Netflix denied.

Read More

Bridgerton creator did not want new series to provide a 'history lesson'

More in this section

Dani Dyer reveals name of baby boy Dani Dyer reveals name of baby boy
The Voice UK photocall Sir Tom Jones: I was told I wouldn't make it because of my curly hair
2012 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Paris Hilton says she is undergoing IVF after taking advice from Kim Kardashian
showbiz
The Tourist

Jamie Dornan to star in BBC thriller set in Australian outback

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad