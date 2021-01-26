Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 12:49

Bridgerton creator did not want new series to provide a 'history lesson'

We weren't interested in a traditional period drama, says Chris Van Dusen  — we wanted the series to be 'a little dangerous and fun'
Bridgerton creator did not want new series to provide a 'history lesson'

The Bridgertons: Florence Hunt as Hyacinth,  Luke Newton as Colin, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Will Tilston as Gregory, and Luke Thompson as Benedict. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2020

Tom Horton

The creator of Netflix period drama Bridgerton has said he was “not interested in providing a history lesson” to viewers.

Chris Van Dusen told the Radio Times that the genre can be “a little traditional”.

The hit series, based on a series of books by Julia Quinn, recently helped drive Netflix to more than 203 million global subscribers.

Van Dusen told the magazine that he did not want the series, which is set in Regency London, to be a typical period drama.

“We were not interested in providing a history lesson – these people didn’t exist,” he said.

I was interested in exploring the intersection between history and fantasy. We wanted to turn up the volume on the costumes and the lack of bonnets speaks to the modernity of the world we have created.

 Van Dusen said he was “obsessed” with the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride And Prejudice.

“Colin Firth coming out of that lake with the white shirt is seared in my mind,” he said. “I wanted to see a period piece that went further than that.” 

He said he wanted to “lean into” the amount of sex there is in the books to make the series “sexy, a little dangerous and fun”.

“I wanted it to be a wild ride that would leave the audience hot and bothered and a little breathless,” he added.

It was revealed last week that filming for series two of Bridgerton will begin in the spring.

The series stars Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey and Claudia Jessie.

  • Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.

Read More

Netflix unveils A-list cast for new musical adaptation of Matilda

More in this section

The Tourist Jamie Dornan to star in BBC thriller set in Australian outback
Spencer First-look snap of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana revealed 
Dani Dyer reveals name of baby boy Dani Dyer reveals name of baby boy
downtown
Julian Assange extradition

Pamela Anderson reportedly marries her bodyguard

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad