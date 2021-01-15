Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 12:29

Netflix unveils A-list cast for new musical adaptation of Matilda

Dame Emma Thompson to play headteacher Miss Trunchbull while James Bond actor Lashana Lynch is cast as Miss Honey
Dame Emma Thompson will play headteacher Miss Trunchbull in Netflix's musical adaptation of Matilda.

The streaming giant also announced James Bond actor Lashana Lynch will play the kind-hearted Miss Honey while newcomer Alisha Weir will take the title role.

The film is directed by Matthew Warchus, artistic director of the Old Vic.

Warchus said: 

Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers alongside established stars. I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world.

Matilda is based on Roald Dahl's 1988 novel of the same name.

It was previously adapted for the screen in 1996 and starred Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Pam Ferris and Embeth Davidtz.

Matilda is a young, highly intelligent girl who develops psychokinetic abilities and uses them to deal with her dysfunctional family.

The original film was critically acclaimed but flopped at the box office.

Netflix's version will be written by Dennis Kelly, who has adapted it from the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, which had original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

