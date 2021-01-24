Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 14:00

Rapper Lil Nas X among stars cheering JoJo Siwa as she comes out as gay

Celebrities sending messages of support to YouTube star JoJo include Ellen DeGeneres, Paris Hilton and Colleen Ballinger
Rapper Lil Nas X among stars cheering JoJo Siwa as she comes out as gay

Rapper Lil Nas X has sent a message of support to Jo Jo Siwa after she came out as gay. 

Laura Harding

Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton and Ellen DeGeneres are among the celebrities sending messages of support after YouTube star JoJo Siwa came out as gay.

The singer and dancer, 17, who found fame on the reality show Dance Moms, first alluded to the revelation on social media in a TikTok video in which she dances to Lady Gaga’s song 'Born This Way', which is widely regarded as an LGBTQ anthem.

The video amassed almost five million likes and 25 million views and is by far Siwa’s most popular video on TikTok.

She later posted a more definitive message, sharing a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that reads “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” and saying her cousin got it for her.

Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X, who came out as gay in 2019, replied: “if u spell ‘swag’ backwards, it’s ‘gay’. coincidence??” 

Meanwhile, chat show host DeGeneres, who came out on the cover of Time magazine in 1997, replied with a heart emoji.

Comedian Colleen Ballinger tweeted:

I’ve known you a long time and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen you. You’re absolutely glowing and I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming! love yoooou!

Siwa also reposted messages of support on her Instagram story, including one from YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who wrote: “She changed history today for the future of lgbtq youth,” and added a rainbow emoji.

Another message she reposted, from Hilton, read: “Love you @itsjojosiwa. I’m so proud of you sis!” also adding rainbow emojis.

Siwa, who has more than 10 million followers on Instagram and more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube, has become a major star with young people since she shot to fame on Dance Moms.

She signed with Nickelodeon in 2017 and has appeared in a string of projects for the network. She was the youngest contestant ever on the US version of singing competition The Masked Singer, where she was the T-Rex.

Read More

TV star John Thomson revealed to be Bush Baby on The Masked Singer

More in this section

MTV Movie Awards - Los Angeles Rapper Lil Wayne thanks former US president Donald Trump for pardon
New James Bond film delayed again New James Bond film delayed again
Future of music festivals Glastonbury 2021 cancelled due to Covid pandemic
downtown
The Masked Singer

TV star John Thomson revealed to be Bush Baby on The Masked Singer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad