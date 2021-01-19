Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 15:51

Peaky Blinders movie will happen, says show's creator

Series to end after sixth series, but will be turned into a movie
Peaky Blinders movie will happen, says show's creator

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders' creator has said the hit drama will be turned into a movie.

Steven Knight recently confirmed the BBC One show will end after its upcoming sixth series.

Knight has now told Deadline: "Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie.

"That is what is going to happen."

The story will continue in another form

The TV crime drama, which is set in interwar Birmingham, has resumed production following delays due to coronavirus.

The sixth series, written by Knight, will conclude the saga of Cork actor Cillian Murphy's troubled Tommy Shelby and his family's rise to power against the backdrop of industrial Birmingham.

Knight has said of a sixth series: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Read More

The Crown, Ozark, Normal People stars score Critics Choice Awards nods

More in this section

Dancing On Ice 2021 Dancing On Ice kicks off new season with tumbles, stumbles and tears
Arqiva Commercial Radio Awards - London The Fizz singer Jay Aston says 'progress is slow' as she battles Covid-19 
Garth Brooks Country music legend Garth Brooks to perform at Biden inauguration
downtown
Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party

Made In Chelsea's Oliver Proudlock marries Emma Louise Connolly

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad