Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 11:46

James Corden's Late Late Show returns to remote filming amid virus surge in LA

Los Angeles mayor says a person is being infected every six seconds
James Corden's Late Late Show returns to remote filming amid virus surge in LA

James Corden has returned to filming his US chat show in his garage due to virus surge.

James Corden has returned to filming his US chat show in his garage due to surging Covid-19 case numbers in Los Angeles.

The Gavin & Stacey star was forced to improvise in March when the first wave of the pandemic struck.

The Late Late Show returned to the studio in August.

With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we're once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden's garage until it's safe to return to our studio

However, Corden is now back in his garage as the virus rages in Southern California.

A message on the programme's official Twitter account said: "No, you're not experiencing deja vu.

"With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we're once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden's garage until it's safe to return to our studio."

Los Angeles County is in the grip of a deadly wave of coronavirus and on Sunday the city said there had been 12,488 new daily cases.

More than 10,000 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began, official figures show.

Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor, said a person is being infected every six seconds.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has urged the film and TV industry to pause production amid the latest surge.

Read More

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave reveals newborn baby has Covid-19

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival 2013 - Day 5 Is Glastonbury 2021 called off? 
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Mel B discusses Spice Girls reunion following Masked Singer exit 
Justin Bieber in London Justin Bieber single on New Year's Eve
downtown
Tale Of Tales UK Premiere - London

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave reveals newborn baby has Covid-19

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad