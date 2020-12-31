Intergalactic Czar quality of Cork artist Arthuritis!

“The response has been great, I think because of the time we are in, people have a lot more time for consuming and creating art. Obviously, there have been many livelihoods lost due to the pandemic, but I feel that I have spent a lot of my down-time sprucing up my knowledge of what people are doing around the country, and spending some time to really digest what is happening around me and I think most people are too.”
It’s been a difficult time specifically for the arts in Cork - venues and gigs being as they are - and it’ll be very hard to predict what the landscape looks like for artists in the city until a while after the dust settles.
- ‘Dancing with the Czars’ is available now for download, streaming and adding to your Bandcamp collection at https://arthur-itis.bandcamp.com/, while its accompanying video is available now on YouTube.