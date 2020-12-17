Luunah rising! Check out the latest offering 

Shooting a music video during a pandemic might seem like an impossible task for even the most seasoned artist.

Nonetheless, singer-songwriter and Kilmurray native, Sarah-Beth O’Mullane, has done just that with the video for her song ‘Take Me Dancing’.

Luunah: Lee Kennedy, Emily Naughton, Sarah-Beth O'Mullane, James Gormley, Paul Brennan. Picture: Miki Barlok

After being approached by director and cinematographer, Brian McDonnell, Sarah-Beth was determined to make the video once Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Almost three months after the production was filmed, Sarah-Beth found herself back in lockdown. Fortunately, the release of her new album, Luunah, means she still has reason to celebrate. The album was recorded with Sarah-Beth’s band, Lunnah, who describe themselves as alternative-electronic.

Sarah Beth explained why she feels many people will relate to the video, which depicts a couple trapped in a confined space.

“As a result of the pandemic, many people my age feel their dreams have been crushed,” Sarah-Beth said. “A lot of us are still living with our parents, which is something we hadn’t anticipated. The room represents a time in life where many people feel stuck and unsure of how to move forward. The characters featured in the video are at a certain point, where they both feel stagnant.

“They’re not sure how to get out of the room. Deep down, they know this isn’t where they are meant to be. This is their current life, or, rather, how they perceive it to be.

“However, they both come to realise they can break out. The room represents a whole range of feelings, including anxiety, depression, and hopelessness,” Sarah-Beth said.

“In the end, they discover that new lease of life that comes with getting out of your own head.”

Sarah-Beth recalled how Brian reached out to her online, suggesting that the pair collaborate.

“Brian got in touch and explained that he had been listening to some of my songs online,” Sarah-Beth said. “He said that he would love to work with me, if I ever wanted to do a video. I sent him some songs from the album. I had written the one that was chosen from personal experience. It’s about the kind of relationship where you are both unsure of who you are. The important thing is that you are both going through that uncertainty together. I wanted the song to let people know that it’s OK to be lost in the world.”

Sarah-Beth plays the role of a guardian angel in the video.

“In the video, I play a spirit guide, trying to urge the main character in the right direction. I liked that my role was minor, because it wasn’t all about me,” Sarah-Beth said.

“It let the story unfold in a different way. Brian proposed the concept, as well as organising the location, crew, and actors. It was nice to have someone believe in me and offer such a valuable contribution.

“It was also nice to get out for the day and do something creative.”

Sarah-Beth described how ‘Take Me Dancing’ has evolved, since she first wrote it against the acoustic backdrop of her piano.

“I was amazed, when listening back to the demo of it. Before, it was just me and the piano,” Sarah-Beth said.

“Now, there are so many more textures that enhance the song, instead of cluttering it. ‘Enjoy the Ride’ is another song on the album that is very special to me, because it’s all about opening your eyes to whatever life experience you are having. Life should be spent enjoying the ride, instead of wondering where we are actually going.”

A number of tracks of the album were penned when Sarah-Beth was still just a teenager.