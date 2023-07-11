Staying safe in the sun with a chronic condition

Continue to take your medication as prescribed.
Make sure you know the warning signs that mean your asthma or COPD is getting worse.
Use a written asthma action plan, or COPD self-management plan, so you know what to do if changes in the weather trigger your symptoms. If you do not have a plan, ask your healthcare team for one.
Check that you are using your inhalers the right way, whatever the weather.
Keep inhalers in a cool place, out of direct sunlight, so they continue to work well
Keep an eye on air quality reports and pollen forecasts.
Plan outdoor activities for earlier in the day when the air quality tends to be better and when it is cooler.
Remember to apply sunscreen all over your feet, especially the tops and fronts of ankles, but never between the toes. Do not forget to reapply after you have been in the water.
Check feet daily as they may swell in the heat. Look for redness, markings on the feet and change footwear if needed.
Never walk barefoot, it increases the risk of injury. Keep your feet protected by wearing footwear, especially if you are at the pool or the beach. Poolside tiles or sand can burn the soles of your feet. If you have poor sensation, you may not even realise this has happened. Take care if wearing flip-flops as they may cause friction in between the toes.
If you are swimming, remember you still need to protect your feet