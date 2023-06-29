Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 07:55

Holiday season: 8 packing mistakes to avoid

Get organised for your summer escape with these pro tips from experts like Sophie Liard, aka The Folding Lady, and James Brockbank of the Family Vacation Guide. By KATIE WRIGHT
Chances are your luggage won't get lost, but just in case, don't pack any valuables or essential documents in your case.

Katie Wright

NO matter how diligent you are, there’s a lot that can go wrong when it comes to packing for your holidays.

Crushed clothes (or worse – valuables), shampoo explosions, forgotten items you can’t find at the airport for love nor money… not to mention the worst-case scenario: lost luggage.

But with a bit of know-how, you can prevent a lot of disasters and arrive at your destination ready to unpack with ease and enjoy your well-earned break.

Here are eight key packing mistakes to avoid this summer…

1. Putting valuables in your checked bag 

Chances are your luggage won’t get lost en route, but just in case it does, it’s important that you don’t pack anything in your checked bag that you couldn’t bear to lose (or be separated from for a day or two).

That means important documents, medications, electronics and other valuable items should always go in your cabin bag.

To really be on the safe side, you might also want to pack some spare clothes (for the whole family), swimwear, toiletries and any kids’ essentials in case your bags are delayed for a couple of days.

2. Chucking everything in together 

Every organisation guru starts with a stack of packing cubes (also called travel dividers), using one for each type of garment – think tops, bottoms, underwear, dresses, swimwear.

“These handy organisers not only keep your luggage tidy but also maximise space,” says James Brockbank, founder of The Family Vacation Guide.

 “Additionally, packing cubes help prevent the dreaded ‘suitcase explosion’ when searching for a specific item.” They’re also great for families, he says: “Each child can have their own cube, making finding their clothes and accessories easy.” 

Fold your clothes instead of roll, experts say.
Fold your clothes instead of roll, experts say.

3. Folding instead of rolling 

Unless you’ve got a butler ready to iron all your clothes on arrival, it’s best to avoid folding them before packing.

“When folding things made from fabrics that crease easily, rolling works better,” says Sophie Liard, aka The Folding Lady, who is working with Comfort. 

“Start by folding into thirds to create a rectangle, then roll away.” Alternatively, you can make a pile of similar-sized garments then roll them up like sushi and pack them in your suitcase in rows.

4. Folding big items incorrectly 

Some larger items are too bulky to roll, in which case you’ve got to know how to fold them properly.

“The most common error when folding items is not following the natural creases of the garment,” says Liard. “If you don’t fold clothes along their creases, you’ll find that your clothes look crumpled and like they need an iron.

Whereas, if you fold your clothes along their seam, they will look crisp  and wrinkle-free for longer.

5. Leaky toiletries 

Nobody wants to open their suitcase and find that a bottle of shampoo or sunscreen has leaked all over the place.

To avoid spillages, decant essential toiletries into travel-sized bottles, check all the lids are secure, and store in a leak-proof wash bag or zip-lock bag before packing.

6. Forgetting a first aid kit 

You may rarely be far from a pharmacy on holiday, but it’s still sensible to take a first aid kit in your cabin bag, just in case.

“Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, especially with active kids,” says Brockbank. 

Include essentials like plasters, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and any necessary medications.

“Being prepared for minor mishaps will give you peace of mind and ensure that you’re ready to handle any unexpected situations.”

7. Putting delicate fabrics in danger 

If your summer holiday wardrobe includes fabrics like crochet, mesh or lace, make sure to stow these items separately.

“The open-weave design of crochet is highly delicate and prone to fabric pulling and bobbling,” says Sophie O’Neil, senior stylist at PrettyLittleThing.

“Never pack a crochet item directly alongside your jewellery or hair accessories, and be sure to keep these pieces far away from your Velcro rollers or chain belts to keep your summer fits looking flawless.” 

8. Not separating laundry 

A portable laundry bag is essential, especially for families.

“Many parents overlook the importance of having a designated bag for dirty laundry,” says Brockbank. “Instead of mixing clean and soiled clothes together, pack a lightweight, collapsible laundry bag.

“This way, you can easily separate the dirty laundry from the clean clothes and maintain organisation throughout your trip.”

travelholidays abroadsummer
