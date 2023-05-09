Lowdown on the Drug Payment Scheme

UNDER the Drugs Payment Scheme, you and your family only have to pay a maximum of €80 each month for approved prescribed drugs and medicines, and certain appliances.

Who can apply for the Drugs Payment Scheme?

You must be living in Ireland and intend to live here for a minimum of one year (ordinarily resident).

If you have a medical card, you should have reduced prescription charges and so you are not eligible for the Drug Payment Scheme.

The scheme is based on the monthly cost of prescription drugs, medicines and certain appliances for you and:

Your spouse or partner

Your children if they are aged under 18 (or under 23 if in full-time education)

A family member with a physical or intellectual disability or mental illness who cannot maintain themselves fully.

You need to include a medical report for the family member who cannot maintain themselves.

How does the Drugs Payment Scheme work?

After you register for the scheme, you will get a plastic swipe card for each person named on the registration form.

You should show this card whenever you collect your medication or appliances from the pharmacy.

The HSE Primary Care Reimbursement Service provides a list of medicines or aids provided under the Drugs Payment Scheme.

Appliances covered include positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine and rental costs for oxygen.

If a reference price has been set for the drugs you are prescribed, the HSE uses this price to calculate your monthly drugs costs.

Do I have to register with a specific pharmacy to avail of the scheme?

You do not have to register with a pharmacy for the scheme. However, you should use the same pharmacy in a month to avoid paying more than the maximum €80.

How do I claim a refund for amounts over the threshold?

If you use two or more pharmacies in one month you may spend over the maximum threshold of €80.

If this happens, you can then apply for a refund of the amount you spent above the €80 threshold.

To apply for a refund, you should complete the refund claim form which you can get from your local Citizens Information Centre or Local Health Office, or call 0818 22 44 78.

Post the completed claim form to the address given on the form. You can check the status of your application for a refund at drugspayment.ie.

Do Drug Payment Scheme Cards have an expiry date?

Your Drugs Payment Scheme Card lasts only for a limited time. The expiry date will be printed on your card.

You can also check on the HSE website if your card is still valid. When your card expires, you will need to need to apply again.

Lost or stolen Drugs Payment Scheme Cards

If your Drugs Payment Scheme Card is lost, stolen or damaged, you should report it using the contact details below.

How to apply for the Drugs Payment Scheme?

There are a number of ways to apply for this scheme. You can apply for the Drugs Payment Scheme online at mydps.ie. Alternatively, you can apply by post.

To apply by post, you can get a form by calling 0818 22 44 78 (LoCall) or you can download it from the HSE website.

You can also get a form from your local Citizens Information Centre or from your Local Health Office

What information and proof do I need to have before applying?

To fill out your Drug Payments Scheme Application Form, you need the following:

The PPS numbers for you and your spouse or partner and eligible children

The full name, address, gender, date of birth and contact details of you and relevant family members

Proof you are ordinarily resident in Ireland such as a current electricity bill

Proof your child is in full-time education if they are aged 18-23. Your child’s school or university must fill in this section and provide a stamp.

Our telephone lines in South Munster Citizens Information Cork City are monitored from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

In addition, the Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street is open to the public from 10am to 12.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the Blackpool CIC is open to the public each morning from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.

Full details for all Citizens Information Centres and their opening times are available on our website, see www.citizensinformation.ie/en/