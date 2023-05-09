Lowdown on the Drug Payment Scheme

- Your spouse or partner
- Your children if they are aged under 18 (or under 23 if in full-time education)
- A family member with a physical or intellectual disability or mental illness who cannot maintain themselves fully.
- The PPS numbers for you and your spouse or partner and eligible children
- The full name, address, gender, date of birth and contact details of you and relevant family members
- Proof you are ordinarily resident in Ireland such as a current electricity bill
- Proof your child is in full-time education if they are aged 18-23. Your child’s school or university must fill in this section and provide a stamp.
