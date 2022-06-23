‘The Echo has its finger on the pulse on what’s important in Cork city’

Pat O’Connell, O’Connell’s, Cork’s English Market

For 130 years, the Evening Echo has made an enormous contribution to the cultural, political, economic, social and sporting life of Cork city and county.

It has unashamedly promoted all that is good about Cork and its people and it was proud to be local long before local was fashionable.

It would be unthinkable that Cork would ever be without “de paper”, because, like the English Market, it has woven itself into the very fabric of this city.

Let’s hope you continue to serve this city and county for the next 130 years!

Dr Chris Luke, emergency physician

The Echo is a vital part of Cork life. It is something I take a note of every day, on the newsstand, or online – it has a finger on the pulse on what is important to the city and county - what is urgent, what is important, what is significant.

In my point of view, as someone who is trying to advocate for changes to the public health service, it is an important resource to convey the challenges faced by the health services. It is a useful resource to get that message out.

Ronan Keane, Engineers Ireland, Cork Region

It is amazing to think The Echo was already nearly 50 years old when our own Engineers Ireland Cork Region Committee was established in 1942. The newspaper of record for local Cork news for the last 130 years , The Echo has played an important part in the lives of both the citizens of Cork and their emigrant sons and daughters who eagerly waited for news from home in the form of The Echo in the post. The local ‘paper of record’ covering everything from the construction of the Shakey Bridge and Lee Hydroelectric Scheme, to momentous events such as the formation of the state and outbreak of war.

Continuing this tradition, and with the introduction of digital journalism, we wish The Echo all the best for another 130 years.

Over 60s organiser, Paddy O'Brien. Picture: Larry Cummins

Paddy O’Brien, Over 60s

I want to congratulate The Echo for 130 years in business, and thank them for the help and support they have given me over the years.

Firstly, in highlighting the problems of the elderly. It was my only channel over the years to come out and talk about these issues. Then, also, to thank them for the support they have given me in the Over 60s competition.

Their journalists have always been courteous and always a pleasure to ring.

They highlighted for me the problems facing the elderly, which were never brought out before - issues like loneliness, the pension, social issues. I sincerely thank them for that.

I want to thank them for supporting the Over 60s - which I began in 1977, next year will be our 47th year.

I started it to help combat loneliness among the elderly and The Echo has been associate sponsor since day one. They have offered tremendous support. Only for their support, the Over 60s wouldn’t be facing into its 47th year.

The over 60s was not hosted since 2019, but it is a work in progress for 2023 and City Hall is booked for June 11 next year.

Ernest Cantillon, Publican & Entrepreneur

Downtown is always my favourite section in The Echo. You’d always see someone you knew as well as finding out what gigs are coming up that weekend in Cork.

The sports coverage is also top class - really in-depth coverage of local teams. I wish The Echo continued success.

Claire Nash of Nash 19.

Claire Nash, Nash 19

The Echo and Nash 19’s relationship is far more than a commercial one. We are like old school pals from the days when the former management team Dan, Maurice, Diarmuid and then Orla would come in most days, post print!

Our first quarterly business award was in 1996, I think, presented at 66, South Mall and we got front page next day - our first splash of media !

The Echo was and is the glue of the city’s life commercially and socially, both on and off the pitch, so to speak.

I hated when you moved from Academy Street but always kept the contact up.

Congratulations, and here’s to many more years to you all.

Thank-you for the fabulous support, coverage and fun.