‘The Echo is part of the DNA of Cork’

Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Galvin

Since coming to Cork from Dublin three years ago, my daily read of The Echo has played an important part in helping me get to know Cork and its people.

Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Galvin. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

I take this opportunity to thank all the people whose dedication ensured that, even during a difficult pandemic, The Echo was published every day.

The Echo is close to the heart of the community and has been for its 130 years.

I congratulate all the staff whose commitment we may sometimes take for granted, and wish them continued success into the future.

Bishop Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, pictured against the backdrop of St. Fin Barre's Cathedral in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Paul Colton

The Echo, as it is today and as it has evolved over the years, is part of the DNA of Cork. An unforgettable part of the nurture of those of us who grew up in Cork was the evening sound of the cry ‘Echo’.

I warmly congratulate everyone at The Echo on the occasion of your 130th anniversary.

Anniversaries such as this are wonderful opportunities not only to look back and to reflect, but also to envision the future. Most especially they are a time for gratitude.

On behalf of us all in the Church of Ireland in Cork, I extend, therefore, not only our good wishes, but also our thanks, for the so many ways that The Echo and everyone involved in it has kept us apace with the news and, most especially, for the manner in which, as a local paper with a big outlook, it has nourished, encouraged and sustained community life here in Cork and further afield.

The Echo has made a difference and is making a difference today as we live through the great changes and challenges of our time.

Professor John O’Halloran, President of University

College Cork:

From on paper to online, The Echo has been an integral part of life in Cork for generations, and an iconic strand in the fabric of our city’s culture.

In our own sphere, we have found that the Echo has always championed education in Cork. Its coverage of UCC life has been fair but without favour, supporting our students, staff, and initiatives while also rightly holding the university to account.

On behalf of all at University College Cork, from one venerable Cork institution to another, I wish to offer our heartiest congratulations to all at The Echo on reaching this milestone, and wish the title many more years of success.

Professor Maggie Cusack, FRSE, President of Munster Technological University

On behalf of everyone at Munster Technological University, I would like to congratulate The Echo on your 130th anniversary. Since 1892, you have been the voice of Cork, sharing stories from the city and county and bringing us the news from Corkonians in Ireland and across the globe.

In recent years, we have all seen the importance of local news and quality journalism to inform and bring communities together.

We especially acknowledge the staff of The Echo, who continued working throughout the pandemic to keep us up-to-date with life-saving information and stories that helped lift our spirits.

Like The Echo, MTU is committed to our local area. In many ways, the south-west region of Ireland is a microcosm of modern Ireland. MTU’s Cork and Kerry campuses span a region of unique beauty and vibrant economic, artistic and cultural heritage.

At MTU, we are committed to supporting the sustainable development of all that is best in the region, as well as promoting the Southwest as a wonderful place in which to live and work.

While MTU is a new university, we are steeped in a proud tradition and education history in the south-west. We continue to build on the success and strengths of our six campuses and our students remain our main focus. We have a diversity of learners ranging from apprenticeships to PhDs, across levels 6 to 10 on the National Framework of Qualifications. Our graduates go on to form a global network of community and cultural leaders, industry and technological pioneers, and active citizens who make a positive contribution locally, nationally and internationally.

We wish The Echo editor, journalists, staff and all your readers many years of success to come, and hope that we will all have many more good news stories to share in the future.

President Emeritus of CIT (Now MTU) Dr Barry O'Connor. Picture Darragh Kane

Dr Barry O’Connor, President Emeritus, CIT

The Echo has played a central role in education in Cork for generations. It has continued this role of enabling and informing educators and learners alike.

"It has always been a paper of record in terms of celebrating and publishing success and innovations in educational matters across Cork city and county, serving as part of that essential bridge between Town and Gown.

"It has also been a channel to garner support for local educational issues, be they challenges to existing programmes of education, or training or harnessing support to bring new educational resources to Cork. Thus the pages of The Echo chart the development of education in Cork to the point where the City now hosts two universities, the sector leading Cork ETB, the largest Lifelong Learning Festival, and chronicles and supports Cork’s status as a UNESCO City of Learning. In an era of information overflow, The Echo continues to be a valued source of informed local opinion and record.