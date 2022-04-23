Is it that wrong for a man to ask a woman her age?

A Wordle in your ear... another craze I’m arriving at late in day!
IT only launched to an unsuspecting public six months ago, but Wordle has rapidly become an online phenomenon.
For the uninitiated, it’s a game where a five-letter word is chosen daily on a website, which players have to guess within six tries. Within two weeks of Wordle launching, there were 90 players - then, thanks to word of mouth, numbers soared. On January 2, more than 300,000 people played, a figure that rose above two million a week later.
Allowing players to share their score out of six on social media boosted its popularity further, and the New York Times bought the rights for a seven-figure sum and allowed the quiz to go out daily for free.
All that time, I had studiously (for want of a better word) avoided this latest craze. Then, this week, my 12-year-old son casually mentioned he played Wordle every day - in fact, he proudly told me his personal record was getting the answer four days on the bounce!
Hmmm, now I have the prospect of a little in-house competition, maybe I will start taking this Wordle lark seriously after all. Which would be typical of me - surrendering to the latest craze six months late, usually when it is starting to go out of fashion. The same thing happened with roller-skates, frisbees, skateboards, hula hoops...