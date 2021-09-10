How to take part in the Big Beach Clean this month

Let’s make this the biggest & best beach clean yet.. get out and do your part!!
If you can’t join us this September for our Big Beach Clean, please remember personal action is very important. Everyday choices matter to the future of our ocean. Here’s our Clean Coasts top tips for helping out the ocean that we all can do:
- When visiting the beach or park, do a quick #2minutebeachclean or #2minutestreetclean:
- spend two minutes before you leave the beach picking up a bit of rubbish to leave.
- Choose to refuse single-use plastic. Check out our social media for tips and inspiration.
- If you can’t reduce or reuse, recycle; know where and how to recycle all types of waste.
- Never litter! Always dispose of your waste properly and if a bin is overflowing, hold onto your rubbish until you can dispose of it properly
- Even cigarette butts contain plastic (cellulose acetate in their filter) that never biodegrades. Bin them!
- Avoid cosmetics that contain micro-plastic beads. For more information see here Remember to ‘Think Before You Flush’, sanitary waste is very harmful for marine life, put a bin in your bathroom and only flush the 3 P’s, (Paper, Pee, Poo)