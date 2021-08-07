How well do you know Roy Keane? Take part in our fun quiz

ONE of life’s great milestones arrives for Roy Keane on Tuesday, when he turns 50.

The Mayfield man is adored in Cork after a glittering soccer career that took him from Cobh Ramblers to Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Celtic and Ireland. The tough guy midfielder is now a tough-talking TV pundit.

But how well do you know Roy? To mark his 50th, I’ve compiled a fun quiz — 25 questions about The Boy that you’ve never been asked before! Give it a whirl — answers at foot of page.

1. What was the No.1 song in Ireland when Roy was born on August 10, 1971?

a) Get It On, by T-Rex

b) Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep, by Middle Of The Road

c) Kiss Me Goodbye, by Red Hurley

2. What James Bond film was showing at the Palace in Cork the day Roy was born?

a) You Only Live Twice

b) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

c). Diamonds Are Forever

3. The first Mr Man book for kids was published on the day Roy was born. Which was it?

a) Mr Rude

b) Mr Grumpy

c) Mr Tickle

4. The day after Roy was born, Cork Celtic beat Cork Hibs in a Munster Cup semi-final. Glasheen man John Carroll scored the only goal, but what was his nickname?

a) Blondie

b) Wiggy

c) Quiffy

Roy playing with Manchester United back in 1993. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images)

5. They are said to be ambitious, confident in their ability, loyal, and fiercely protective of their nearest and dearest, but which star sign was Roy born under?

a) Virgo

b) Leo

c) Cancer

6. Which of these Irish sports stars was NOT born in the same month as Roy, August, 1971?

a) Padraig Harrington

b) Paul McGinley

c) Davy Fitzgerald

7. The Roy Of The Rovers strip used to run weekly in 1971, in which comic?

a) Tiger

b) Eagle

c) Dandy

8. When Roy was a month old, which future colleague scored against Barcelona in the European Cup Winners’ Cup?

a) Martin O’Neill, for Distillery

b) Paul Lambert, for St Mirren

c) Bobby Saxton, for Plymouth

9. Corkman Frank O’Farrell had been made Manchester United manager two months before Roy was born. Apart from United, What did they have in common?

a) Both captained Rockmount

b) Both were born on the northside

c) Both worked on the trains in Cork before starting soccer careers.

Roy attending the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Turner's Cross. Picture: ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry

10. When he was a schoolboy footballer, Roy was so short compared to his team-mates that he was nicknamed what?

a) Shorty

b) Dot

c) Mr Small

11. Could Roy still cut it on the pitch today? Stanley Matthews was the oldest person to appear in England’s top division, six days after he turned 50. Who did he play for in that match?

a) Stoke City.

b) Blackpool.

c) Bolton Wanderers.

12. Matthews, like Gary Lineker, was never booked in his career. Keane had just the...?

a) 117 yellow cards

b) 107 yellow cards

c) 87 yellow cards

13. Which Liverpool star did Keane rough up within five minutes of his debut at Nottingham Forest?

a) John Barnes — Roy told him to f*** off when he complained

b) Ronnie Whelan — Roy told him he disliked Dubs

c) Jamie Redknapp — Roy told him he was a top, top whinger

14. Which prescient, far-sighted journalist wrote that Roy Keane should be sent home from Saipan for the sake of team harmony, the day before Mick McCarthy did actually send him home in 2002?

a) Eamon Dunphy

b) Gay Byrne

c) Me, in de Echo

Ireland's former manager Mick McCarthy, and Roy Keane during a training session in Dublin Wednesday October 4, 2000 ahead of a World Cup qualifying match. Picture: Chris Bacon

15. What were Roy Keane’s parting words to Mick McCarthy when he was sent home from Saipan?

a) And so I bid you good day. In all fairness, like.

c) Stick that in your bacon slicer and smoke it, Mick

c) You can stick it up your bollocks

16. Morrissey name-checked Roy in his 1997 single Roy’s Keen, but who was the song actually about?

a) A window cleaner

b) A Labrador

c) A prawn sandwich

17. In 2014, Keane said his only regret on the pitch was stamping on who?

a) Alfie Inge Haaland

b) Alan Shearer.

c) Gareth Southgate

18. Which of Roy’s dogs was so famous, it wrote its own autobiography (helped by Paul Howard)?

a) Rover

b) Cloughie

c) Triggs

19. When Keane recently urged Manchester United to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, why could it be viewed as ironic?

a) Because Haaland’s mother used to work in the Old Trafford canteen and always ensured Roy got his favourite Irish stew

b) Because Haaland used to live next door to current United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in Norway

c) Because Keane and Haaland’s father Alf-Inge had a long-running feud in the Premier League

Roy Keane during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich in 2019. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

20. What did Keane say when initially asked about the prospect of a career as a TV pundit?

a) You can stick it up your bollocks

b) I’d rather go to the dentist

c) I don’t have the expertise, I’m afraid

21. What was significant about Roy’s booking for a challenge on Zinedine Zidane of Juventus in 1999?

a) Zidane retaliated by headbutting him and was sent off

b) It was the first time VAR had been used to book someone

c) It meant Keane was suspended for the 1999 Champions League final

22. When Keane became boss of Sunderland, the team would run out to an Abba song that grievously offended him. What was it?

a) Waterloo

b) Dancing Queen

c) The Winner Takes It All

23. Roy scored nine goals for Ireland, Which other player turned TV pundit matched that feat?

a) Eamon Dunphy

b) Liam Brady

c) Damien Duff

24. Why didn’t Roy sign Robbie Savage for Sunderland?

a) He thought he was past it

b) He hated his hair band

c) He disliked his ‘Whazzap’ phone message

25. When the Manchester United squad and staff had a team bonding quiz in the 1999-2000 season, why did Keane storm out?

a) He had won and was too embarrassed to collect first prize

b) He felt the competition had been fixed

c) He said it wasn’t a patch on de Echo’s quizzes.

ANSWERS:

1) a. 2) b. 3) c. 4) a. 5) b. 6) b. 7) a. 8) a. 9) b. 10) b. 11) a. 12) c. 13) a. 14) c — for the sake of balance, my colleague John McHale wrote a piece on the same page saying I’d lost my marbles. 15) c. 16) a. 17) c — although he added the rider that the defender really should have stayed on his feet so it was partly his own fault. 18) c. 19) c. 20) b. 21) c. 22) b. 23) b. 24) c. 25) b.