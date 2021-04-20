It's time to reopen our gyms in fight against Covid

- Obesity worsens outcomes from Covid-19
- Adults with excess weight are at even greater risk during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Having obesity increases the risk of severe illness from Covid-19.
- People who are overweight may also be at increased risk.
- Having obesity may TRIPLE the risk of hospitalisation due to a Covid-19 infection.
- Obesity is linked to impaired immune function.
- Obesity decreases lung capacity and reserve and can make ventilation more difficult.
- A study of Covid-19 cases suggests that risks of hospitalisation, intensive care unit admission, invasive mechanical ventilation, and death are higher with increasing BMI.
- The increased risk for hospitalisation or death was particularly pronounced in those under age 65.