Cork Chamber President: Remember to shop local this Christmas and keep people in work

THERE has been much talk about the Government supports available to businesses, the various grants, vouchers and loan options along with the critical financial supports to employees through the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and indirectly through the evolving Wage Subsidy.

However, if we have learned one thing during the course of the pandemic so far, it is that the greatest power to influence the outcome of the pandemic lies in our own hands.

The health advice has been given, and its success relies wholly on our compliance. The restrictions were declared and we as communities have had to pull together to ensure their success.

Our successes have not been without challenge, and it’s true to say that there is a way to go yet in ensuring that we contain the virus and prevent it’s spread. But we have seen proof of how our behaviour and collective action can have a hugely positive impact. And we must stay the course.

Championing Green

As we now begin the run into the festive season, we must also remember the power of our actions in supporting our economic recovery. It is our support that will define the future for those businesses. It is hard to overstate the significance of this trading period to retail and hospitality and we urge anyone shopping online to search the names of their local providers rather than simply searching for the product or service you have in mind. It’s no longer about consumer preference, it’s about keeping people in our community at work.

Companies hold particular influence with their buying power, and every purchase decision at company level that supports a local supplier, producer or service provider will make a difference.

The Cork Chamber Gift Card is designed to support the local economy and has proven to be very popular over the past few years. Since its introduction in 2018 the Cork Chamber Gift Card has contributed almost €1 million directly into the local economy through gift cards purchased. It is operated by One4all and allows the recipient shop locally in the Cork region. A win-win for those companies in the position to consider annual bonus or reward.

Clearstream Global Securities Services Ltd a subsidiary of the Deutsche Brse Group and a global leader in Investment Fund Services located in Navigation Square, Albert Quay is one of a number of companies who have shown huge support for Cork and have invested again in the Cork Chamber Gift Card in 2020, rewarding their employees and ensuring considerable spend will go to local retailers, service providers and other participating businesses.

And remember, all purchasing decisions matter, large or small.

And whether choosing to shop online or in person, we must all be conscientious and seek out local suppliers and support our local economy.

Our collective effort to champion green in our home and work-place purchasing decisions will go a long way to supporting a sustainable recovery for our region. We have proven our ability to make a difference through the tightest of restrictions, and now, we must harness this collective will, and recognise our own influence in supporting our communities and local economy as society reopens.