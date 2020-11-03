10 Cork restaurants that have your dining at home during lockdown sorted

JUST as we were enjoying one again eating out in our favourite places, Lockdown — The Sequel has again shuttered indoor dining. But there is hope!

Restaurants have gotten creative, redesigning menus with dishes that travel well as takeaway or Cook at Home, meaning all our Night Off From The Kitchen needs are sorted.

Cook at Home Ichigo Ichie - “NABEYA” Takeaway (Cork City)

Michelin chef, Takashi Miyazaki, pictured below, has created a traditional Japanese winter warming dish known as Hot Pot, or Nabe. Ya translates as house. Nabeya is a soup, deliciously flavoured with meat, fish and vegetables, a new flavour each week. As the ingredients are added, flavours enrich the soup with rice creating a comforting and nourishing dish.

€60 per Nabeya, serves 2. Menu www.ichigoichie.ie Pre-order by phone Wednesday & Thursday 10-4pm (021 427 9997). Collection Friday and Saturday.

The Glass Curtain – At Home (Cork City)

One of the first city centre-based restaurants to reinvent after a six-week closure, their Glass Curtain At Home menu was an instant hit with customers. Restaurant standard dishes are accompanied by demonstrations on social media on how to finish dishes at home.

The team has streamlined and simplified a weekly changing menu for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including an all-weekend veggie menu. Add cocktails, wine and craft beer to your order.

From €40, Friday – Sunday, book online up to 12noon each day of service. www.theglasscurtain.ie

Paradiso – At Home (Cork City)

Cork’s temple to Vegetarian cuisine, the team have created Paradiso At Home, a changing menu of meal kits making it simple to recreate classic Paradiso recipes at home. As a restaurant that has always hung its hat on seasonality, menus will no doubt be a series of hugs in bowls and on plates! Videos assist with the final cooking and plating of dishes, and larder items such as crumbs, butters and other condiments are available, and wines to compliment your meal. All courses are designed for two people.

Prices start from €18. Order online for collection Thursday-Saturday. A time slot for pick up will be allocated. www.paradisoathome.com

Restaurant Chestnut – Sticks &Twigs (Ballydehob)

Wildly popular during the summer with their boutique picnic hampers, for autumn and winter Sticks & Twigs becomes a pop-up collection service with a weekly-changing menu available every Sunday afternoon.

Dishes are a collection of Heat at Home, Cook at Home and Ready to Eat, and include locally sourced ingredients and fresh fish landed in nearby Schull harbour.

Set 3-course menu €60pp. Order by phone (028 25766) Thursday – Saturday 12-4pm for collection on Sunday afternoon. www.restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie for menu information.

Greene’s Restaurant – Greene’s &CASK @ Home (Cork City)

The Greene’s and Cask teams have re-joined forces to serve up a daily changing menu with three fine dining options, a more relaxed CASK-inspired option and a dedicated vegetarian menu. Each comes with instructions for finishing at home and online tutorials via Instagram @greenescork.

Starters and Main Course from €40 - €48, sides and dessert add-on’s available. Available Wednesday – Sunday, order online up until 12noon for each day of service.

www.greenesrestaurant.com/menus

Take Out Blair’s Inn – Out (Blarney)

Honest to goodness traditional dishes made with local ingredients, the Blair’s Out menu changes daily with dishes that are an homage to the best of comfort food – exactly what we crave this time of year. Think Corned Beef with Leek Champ and Parsley Sauce, Fisherman’s Pie , Bread and Butter Pudding with Cinnamon Custard – heavenly! Look out too for their soon-to-open Blair’s Country Store for local produce and crafts.

From €14.50 – check www.blairsinn.ie for their latest menu. Collection Wednesday to Sunday. To order, email blairsinn@gmail.com or call 021 438 1470.

Pilgrims – Pick Up & Provisions (Rosscarbery)

Food that transports you as if you were dining amongst the white-washed walls of this small restaurant with a huge reputation for food that preaches the locavore ethos with flair.

A weekly changing menu, available to collect Friday – Sunday, is so well constructed you will want to order everything on it. A selection of provisions, from local producers as well as items grown in their kitchen garden or made in house, accompany the menu.

Dishes individually priced from €6-€15. Menu released at 2pm each day of service, phone lines open from 3pm. Orders placed over phone only. Collection time will be allocated. Available Friday - Sunday 5 - 8pm. 023 883 1796.

Sage – 2gO Take Out (Midleton)

2020 was the year Kevin Aherne turned away from fine dining to launch Sage as a neighbourhood eatery. Covid saw Sage double-pivoting as Sage2gO, offering a take-away menu and a provisions store supporting local producers – all aligned to the original Sage 12-Mile ethos.

Wines and craft beers are also available. A far cry from tweezers and fine china plates, but despite everything, Sage has become a lynchpin of the neighbourhood it serves.

Range of offerings: Sage 2gO Take Out, Foodstore, Heat @ Home, Sunday Pot Luck, and weekly Meal Boxes. Order online or over the phone www.sagerestaurant.ie 021 463 9682.

Seasalt – Takeaway (Cobh)

Jacqui’s delightful café on the Cobh promenade continues to serve up brunch, lunch and heat-at- home dinners alongside café favourite deli delicacies and delicious house-made cakes every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Super for those who need their Avo Toast fix or sink into a indulgent slow- roasted beef brisket toastie. Just the thing for your post 5km walk.

Dishes between €9 - €12. Open Friday – Sunday 10 – 4pm. Phone your orders in 021 4813 383. www.seasaltcobh.ie

Niamh’s Larder – To-Go Food Boxes (Cloyne)

Operating Wednesday to Sunday servicing Cloyne and a 15km radius, Niamh’s Larder To-Go Food Boxes are generously loaded, beautifully curated and boxed with care. Choose brunch, lunch, grazing or a family dinner box – all vegetarian, and a vegan box too. Everything made fresh to order, using local and organic ingredients.

Priced from €28 - €65 with enough to feed two to four people. Order by phone 48 hours in advance. Call 083 377 3574 www.niamhs-larder.business.site