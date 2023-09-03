Sars hit the goal trail to drive past Newtown in Premier SHC quarter-final

Sarsfields 4-19 Newtownshandrum 1-18

A BRILLIANT second half from Sarsfields saw them power into the quarter-finals of the PSHC – leaving Newtownshandrum out in the cold in Mallow on a scorching Sunday afternoon.

The Riverstown side had to battle past a very impressive Newtown challenge but on the day their more impressive scoring threat showed, Aaron Myers hurting the men in green and gold at every opportunity afforded to him.

Sarsfields had to back up their win over St Finbarr’s 2 if they were to book their place in the quarter-finals of the county’s top hurling competition – and that they did – their reward a clash with the Rockies in a couple of weeks.

Newtown were hugely impressive in the opening half as they took the battle to Sarsfields from the first whistle but as the heat got more intense and the Imokilly side got into their groove the Avondhu side had nowhere to turn.

Led on the pitch by the scores of Myers (2-10 in total), Sarsfields had to weather a storm that lasted well over 30 minutes and for long periods looked like this may not be their day however a second-half blitz ended the Avondhu men’s interest in the competition.

Myers’ brace of goals as well as majors from Cian Darcy and second-half substitute Shane O’Regan will be the main reasons identified for the win however it was the Sars’ resolve under pressure that was most impressive – they will be a tough ask for any side if they continue to improve on this display.

For Newtown, former Cork star Jamie Coughlan was more than a little of an annoyance to the victors, 1-7 on the day only goes some way to showing his effectiveness on the day.

Newtownshandrum's Jamie Coughlan bursts past Sarsfields' Craig Leahy and Paul Leopold. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Current Cork player Tim O’Mahony was also on his game as was Cathal Naughton in the corner and Kieran O’Sullivan at full back.

O’Mahony became Newtown’s main scoring threat after the break after Sars got a handle on Coughlan – doubling up on the wing forward playing full forward.

The North Cork side opened with a flourish, Coughlan causing all kinds of trouble for the Sars’ defensive set.

A quick 1-2 from the number 10 had the Glanmire side reeling, Myers’s frees keeping Sars in it for most of the first half.

O’Mahony, John Geary and Naughton added to Coughlan’s spree and Newton hit the dressing rooms leading by 1-9 to 0-11.

The second half started as the first had concluded with a Coughlan free but things were to change in almost the blink of an eye as a goal from Darcy put his side in front for the first time in the match.

The sides traded scores for the next 10 minutes before Myers bagged his first goal which was quickly followed by O’Regan’s major – he was only on the pitch a minute.

Try as they may Newtown couldn’t hit back hard enough and points from O’Regan, Daniel Kearney and Colm McCarthy ended this one as a contest.

Sars had one last ace up their sleeve, a second Myres goal – the right result on the day but hard on a Newtown side that were well in this for 45+ minutes.

Great credit is due to Newtown’s players as they battled all the way to the finish – a late score from substitute Michael Thompson typifying the resolve being shown but on this day they had to concede to the stronger force.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers 2-10 (0-7 f, 0-1 65); S O’Regan 1-1; C Darcy 1-0; J O’Connor, K Murphy, C McCarthy 0-2 each; B Murphy, L Hackett 0-1 each.

Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan 1-7 (0-4 f); T O’Mahony 0-5 (0-3 f, 0-1 65); R Troy 0-2 (0-1 65), C O’Brien, J Geary, C Naughton, M Thompson 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; P Leopold, C Leahy, C McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliot; K Murphy, D Kearney; J O’Connor, C Darcy, J Sweeney; D Hogan, C McCarthy, A Myers.

Subs: L Hackett for C Darcy (41), C O’Sullivan for K Walsh (42), S O’Regan for J Sweeney (49), R O’Brien for D Hogan (51), E O’Sullivan for C McCarthy (60).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; M Ryan, K O’Sullivan, R Troy; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony, D Hawe; C Bowles, C Twomey; J Coughlan, C O’Brien, D O’Connor; R Geary, J Geary, C Naughton.

Subs: J Twomey for J Geary (Half Time), S Griffin for M Ryan (inj) (36), M Thompson for D O’Connor (48), S Minihane for S Griffin (53), P Noonan for C Bowles (53).

Referee: Wayne King (Kilbrin)