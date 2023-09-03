Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 18:07

Premier SHC: Ben Cunningham's accuracy from frees key for Barrs against Kanturk

Champions will now meet Blackrock in the quarter-final, with Kanturk in a relegation playoff
St Finbarr's Jack Cahalane is tackled by Kanturk's Chris Mullane, during their Premier SHC clash at Fermoy. Picture: David Keane.

Rory Noonan

St Finbarr’s 0-29 Kanturk 1-18

CHAMPIONS St Finbarr’s are safely through to the quarter-finals of Co-op Superstores Premier SHC after their win over Kanturk in Fermoy.

A strong finish, where they hit seven points without reply was the icing on the cake of a quality display from the Togher side. Overall they they were the better side with Jamie Burns and Damien Cahalane anchoring their defence, despite the former giving away an early penalty.

Up front Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane worked hard all through but the headlines have to go to Ben Cunningham.

He hit 18 points over the hour, 16 from frees, and it was his accuracy from placed balls that was a huge difference in this encounter.

Kanturk were guilty of 14 wides over the hour and they also missed 1-7 from frees, including the penalty. That will be two stats they won’t be happy with and will know that’s not good enough at this level.

Just 20 seconds in and Conor Cahalane opened the scoring for the Barrs before we had the first dramatic incident of the game.

With three minutes gone a long ball in was contested by Alan Walsh and Burns and the latter was deemed to have fouled the full-forward, resulting in a penalty for Kanturk.

Lorcan McLaughlin stepped up to take the penalty but his effort went narrowly wide, giving a huge boost to the Barrs.

And they showed it with the next three points, all from Ben Cunningham frees, to make it 0-4 to no score after nine minutes.

Alan Walsh got Kanturk off the mark a minute later, with Aidan Walsh getting their second from the restart as his side started to settle.

Darren Browne made it a one-point game before Ian Walsh had the sides level after 14 minutes, 0-4 apiece.

Cunningham replied for the Barrs, with Brian O’Sullivan levelling it again.

Brian Hayes put the Barrs back in front, but from the puck out Colin Walsh caught the sliothar and burst past the Barrs’ defence to find the back of the net, making it 1-5 to 0-6.

Kanturk's Colin Walsh celebrates his goal against St Finbarr's, during their Premier SHC clash at Fermoy. Picture: David Keane.
He added a point from the restart to put three between the sides as Kanturk were enjoying their best spell of the half.

A Cunningham free, and a point from Jack Cahalane put one between the sides, with O’Sullivan and Ian Walsh replying to open up a three-point lead for Kanturk again.

Another Cunningham free put two between the sides, before that was down to one again. A brilliant ball from Damien Cahalane found Ciaran Doolan and he slotted over to make it 0-10 to 1-8.

Again credit to Kanturk they hit back with points from Paul Walsh and Aidan Walsh, to make it 1-10 to 0-10.

The Barrs then had their only goal chance of the half, but Hayes shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

But late points from William Buckley and Cunningham saw the bare minimum between the at half-time, 1-10 to 0-12.

Two early Cunningham frees put the Barrs in front and he hit a third to make it 0-15 to 1-10 after 35 minutes.

The Barrs were on top at this stage with Conor Cahalane and Cunningham increasing their lead. Brian O’Sullivan hit back for Kanturk with two in a row, but again two more from placed balls from Cunningham kept Barrs in control.

O’Sullivan was on target again and with 15 minutes to go it was a two-point game, 1-15 to 0-20.

Jack Cahalane and Doolan raised white flags, before O’Sullivan, Aidan Walsh and Browne all pointed for Kanturk to put only one between the sides, 1-18 to 0-22, with 10 minutes to go.

But that proved to be Kanturk’s last score as the Barrs finished strongly to ensure they ran out deserving winners to now face Charleville in the quarter-final.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham 0-18 (0-16 f), J Cahalane 0-3, C Cahalane, C Doolan, S Cunningham 0-2 each, B Hayes, W Buckley 0-1 each.

Kanturk: B O’Sullivan 0-7 (0-3 f), C Walsh 1-1, Aidan Walsh, T Walsh 0-3 each, D Browne 0-2, Alan Walsh, P Walsh 0-1 each.

St FINBARR’S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; C Doolan, D Cahalane, B Hennessy; E Finn, E Twomey; B Cunningham, C Cahalane, W Buckley; B Hayes, P Buggy, J Cahalane.

Subs: S Cunningham for C Doolan (48), J Wiggington Barrett for C Cahalane (59).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, D Browne, P Walsh; L McLoughlin, Aidan Walsh; C Walsh, L O’Keeffe, B O’Sullivan; R Walsh, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Sub: R Sheahan for R Walsh (51).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea).

