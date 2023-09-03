Ballincollig beat Castlelyons to snatch top seed in PIHC

Ballincollig 1-23 Castlelyons 3-14

BALLINCOLLIG shocked Castlelyons in Mallow on Sunday to take a spot in the last four of the Premier Intermediate Championship at the expense of the Imokilly men.

Led in the scoring stakes by the brilliant Cian Dorgan, Ballincollig impressed from the word go and while they did have 10 wides on the day that was all forgotten about as the team learned of their fate.

Dorgan was clinical all game but multi-score shifts from the likes of Tadgh O’Connell, Brian Keating, Steve Wills and the inspirational Dave O’Sullivan in the half-back line helped Ballincollig to a very significant result.

For Castlelyons, Anthony Spillane and Alan Fenton were the main threats with a brace of goals from David Morrisson keeping this one in the melting pot till the final whistle.

Castleyons' Alan Fenton shoots from Balincollig's Barry Coleman and James Dwyer. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Coming into the game these were the two top sides with Castlelyons favourites to take a place in the semis however on the day that wasn’t to be the case as Collig battled for beyond the 60 minutes – ultimately getting their reward.

From the off, it was easy to identify the side that needed the win more with Ballincollig out of the traps with impressive urgency.

Collig had a goal and point on the board before Castlelyons knew what hit them with a point from Dorgan followed quickly by a goal from Cian O’Driscoll.

The men in purple responded with a brilliant major less than 30 seconds later, Spillane raising green to kick Castlelyons into gear however Ballincollig weren’t to be deterred and five points on the bounce put them up six points with 11 minutes on the clock.

Just as it looked like the Village would push on, Castlelyons hit 2-2 in four minutes, and Morrisson smashed home after a super pass from Fenton.

Fenton added a brace of frees before the interval but three points from Willis as well as scores from Sexton and a monster from Barry Coleman sent the Village in at the break up by three: 1-13 to 2-7.

Castlelyons were the better side in the opening few minutes of the second half and got the game back to parity after three points on the spin – Fenton again accurate from placed balls.

The pairings shared the next six points before Ballincollig went for the win with four quick points – Dorgan again key to the scoring.

Another quartet of scores followed for the victors as Castlelyons tired but a goal in injury time from Morrisson cooled the Ballincollig celebrations for a few minutes more.

Ballincollig progress to the semis while for Castlelyons, a quarter-final battle with Ballymartle awaits.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-9 (0-7 f); S Wills, T O’Connell 0-3 each; C O’Driscoll 1-0; B Keating, D O’Sullivan 0-2; B Coleman, C Sexton, J Dwyer, S O’Neill 0-1 each.

Castlelyons: A Spillane 1-5; D Morrisson 2-0; A Fenton 0-5 (0-3 f, 0-1 65); C McCarthy 0-2; O Hallihan, B Murphy 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Lenihan; R O’Donovan, C Moore, F Denny; D O’Sullivan, C O’Leary, C Sexton; J Dwyer, B Coleman; T O’Connell, S Wills, B Keating; S O’Neill, C Dorgan, C O’Driscoll.

Subs: B Dore for B Coleman (50), A Willis for C O’Driscoll (60).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; N O’Leary, C Barry, D Spillane; K O’Leary, C Spillane, L Sexton; J Kearney, A Fenton, S Moroney, L Doocey, C McCarthy; D Morrisson, A Spillane, O Hallihan.

Subs: B Murphy for S Moroney (h-t), J O’Leary for L Sexton (57).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).