Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 16:51

Castlemartyr into PIHC semis after beating Watergrasshill

Last year's runners-up had big performances from Mike Kelly and Barry Lawton
Castlemartyr into PIHC semis after beating Watergrasshill

Castlemartyr's Barry Lawton. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dylan O’ Connell

Castlemartyr 2-17 Watergrasshill 0-17

GOALS were the difference as Castlemartyr secured a Co-op SuperStores PIHC semi-final berth with a victory at Lisgoold.

Last year’s beaten finalists were led by Mike Kelly and Barry Lawton, with the pair scoring 14 points between them and with Ballinhassig losing, they topped the group.

Watergrasshill were on the front foot from the whistle and they went into an early two-point lead through scores from Shane O’Regan and Denis O’Farrell. Castlemartyr immediately hit back with Barry Lawton forcing a low save from Aiden Foley and Joe Stack raised a green flag by tapping in the loose ball.

At 1-0 to 0-02, Castlemartyr put over three scores in a row and that gave them a four-point cushion. That gave them an advantage they never once relinquished during the time that was left to play, with Watergrasshill forced to chase the game.

They did everything they could, with Shane O’Regan putting 0-9 over and Desmond scoring four points.

Watergrasshill were responding but the closest they got to Casetlemartyr was 2-11 to 0-15.

That was when Andrew Kelly hit the back of the net and made it a four-point game once again, and all of the good work that Watergrasshill had done was rendered absolute with a flick of a hurley.

They kept going, with second-half substitutes adding a new sense of energy to how they played. Casetlemartr stood their ground, with Ciaran Joyce cleaning up everything that was sent forward from his position at full-back.

Watergrasshill were relentless, with the club needing just a win to progress in the championship. They did get it back to four points, and Castlemartyr won the puck-out. They used this to create two opportunities for Kelly.

While he did finish the game as top scorer, Barry Lawton chipped in with a brilliant 0-5 from play. That was the difference, with almost everything that he hit cancelling out a Watergrasshill score from play.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly 0-9 (0-6 f); Barry Lawton 0-5, A Kelly 1-1, J Stack 1-0, D Joyce, C Sice 0-1 each.

Watergrasshill: S O’Regan 0-9 (0-7 f); S Desmond 0-4, L Foley 0-2, M O’Driscoll, D Farrell 0-1 each.

CASTLEMARTYR: D Coughlan; C Martin, J Lawton, C Joyce, D Joyce, Brian Lawton, M Cosgrave, C Whyte, C Sice, M Cosgrove, Barry Lawton, E Martin, A Kelly, J Stack, M Kelly.

Sub: D Leahy for Whyte (54).

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, P O’Regan, M O’Driscoll, C O’Leary, R Murray, D O’Leary, S O’Regan, D O’Farrell, L Foley, B Lehane, C Cronin, S Desmond, J Gowen.

Subs: D McCarthy for Murray (h-t), C O’Leary for Desmond (49).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill)

More in this section

Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke
Bundee Aki, Jimmy O'Brien and Andy Farrell 2/9/2023 Ireland boss Andy Farrell says ability to ‘roll with punches’ key for World Cup
Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League - Bramall Lane The Longshot: Haaland has his eyes on the same goal
PIHC#Hurling
<p>New Cork U20 manager Ray O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more