Castlemartyr into PIHC semis after beating Watergrasshill

Castlemartyr 2-17 Watergrasshill 0-17

GOALS were the difference as Castlemartyr secured a Co-op SuperStores PIHC semi-final berth with a victory at Lisgoold.

Last year’s beaten finalists were led by Mike Kelly and Barry Lawton, with the pair scoring 14 points between them and with Ballinhassig losing, they topped the group.

Watergrasshill were on the front foot from the whistle and they went into an early two-point lead through scores from Shane O’Regan and Denis O’Farrell. Castlemartyr immediately hit back with Barry Lawton forcing a low save from Aiden Foley and Joe Stack raised a green flag by tapping in the loose ball.

At 1-0 to 0-02, Castlemartyr put over three scores in a row and that gave them a four-point cushion. That gave them an advantage they never once relinquished during the time that was left to play, with Watergrasshill forced to chase the game.

They did everything they could, with Shane O’Regan putting 0-9 over and Desmond scoring four points.

Watergrasshill were responding but the closest they got to Casetlemartyr was 2-11 to 0-15.

That was when Andrew Kelly hit the back of the net and made it a four-point game once again, and all of the good work that Watergrasshill had done was rendered absolute with a flick of a hurley.

They kept going, with second-half substitutes adding a new sense of energy to how they played. Casetlemartr stood their ground, with Ciaran Joyce cleaning up everything that was sent forward from his position at full-back.

Watergrasshill were relentless, with the club needing just a win to progress in the championship. They did get it back to four points, and Castlemartyr won the puck-out. They used this to create two opportunities for Kelly.

While he did finish the game as top scorer, Barry Lawton chipped in with a brilliant 0-5 from play. That was the difference, with almost everything that he hit cancelling out a Watergrasshill score from play.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly 0-9 (0-6 f); Barry Lawton 0-5, A Kelly 1-1, J Stack 1-0, D Joyce, C Sice 0-1 each.

Watergrasshill: S O’Regan 0-9 (0-7 f); S Desmond 0-4, L Foley 0-2, M O’Driscoll, D Farrell 0-1 each.

CASTLEMARTYR: D Coughlan; C Martin, J Lawton, C Joyce, D Joyce, Brian Lawton, M Cosgrave, C Whyte, C Sice, M Cosgrove, Barry Lawton, E Martin, A Kelly, J Stack, M Kelly.

Sub: D Leahy for Whyte (54).

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, P O’Regan, M O’Driscoll, C O’Leary, R Murray, D O’Leary, S O’Regan, D O’Farrell, L Foley, B Lehane, C Cronin, S Desmond, J Gowen.

Subs: D McCarthy for Murray (h-t), C O’Leary for Desmond (49).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill)