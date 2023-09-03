Jack Leahy on song as Dungourney send Bandon into the relegation playoff

Dungourney 0-22 Bandon 1-16

DESPITE claiming victory, Dungourney came up just short in their bid to progress to the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstores PIHC.

This was a consequence of Ballincollig defeating Castlelyons, which meant that Dungourney missed out on goal difference. While Bandon now face into a relegation battle.

On a sunny Sunday afternoon for this contest played in Cloughduv, it was Bandon that raced into an early lead courtesy of well-taken Charlie Long frees.

Both sides traded scoring blows during the opening quarter. Dungourney slotted over points, including through Shane Hegarty and Jack Leahy, with Bandon responding in kind through Darren Crowley and Darragh Collins.

Dungourney had a purple patch midway through the opening half and they led 0-10 to 0-5 after 23 minutes. Among the scores during this spell was a lovely taken point by Jack Leahy.

There was a strong end to the first half by Bandon however, who trailed 0-11 to 0-9 at the break.

Bandon found the back of the net on 34 minutes when Cathal Lynch reacted quickest to finish from a few yards out following an under-hit point attempt by Aidan O’Mahony.

That goal saw the Bandon men, with further points by Darren Crowley, Michael Cahalane and Charlie Long seeing them hold a five-point advantage at the midway point of the second half at 1-15 to 0-13.

Heading into the closing stages, Dungourney saw a surge of momentum, getting nine of the final 10 scores of the match.

Cork U20 star Jack Leahy kept up his impressive scoring form, while points from Shane Hegarty and Mike Leahy saw Dungourney build up speed and overtake their opposition with the finishing line in close proximity.

That was to see Dungourney secure the victory on the day. But the cruel nature of the round-robin format means that their championship dreams were ultimately dashed for the 2023 campaign.

Scorers for Dungourney: J Leahy (0-5 f) 0-10, S Hegarty, C Griffin 0-3 each, J Ahern, M Leahy 0-2 each, D Healy, B Forbes 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-8 f, C Lynch 1-1, D Crowley 0-3, D Collins 0-2, M Cahalane, E McSweeney 0-1 each.

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; D Healy, M McGrath, C Padden; M Leahy, N Motherway, J McCarthy; S Hegarty, C Murphy; James Ahern, B Forbes, John Ahern; J Leahy, S Geaney, C Griffin.

Subs: S Rohan for Murphy (39), N McGrath for John Ahern (49), C Flynn for James Ahern (60).

BANDON: J McSweeney; C McCarthy, P Murphy, E Twomey; D Collins, T Twohig, M Cahalane; R Long, C Calnan: A O’Mahony, D Crowley, C Long; M Sugrue, E McSweeney, C Lynch.

Subs: J Mulcahy for Sugrue (39), S Ahern for R Long (58).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).