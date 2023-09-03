Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 16:42

Jack Leahy on song as Dungourney send Bandon into the relegation playoff

Despite winning two games, the East Cork side were pipped by Castlelyons and Ballincollig for a place in the PIHC knockout stages
Jack Leahy on song as Dungourney send Bandon into the relegation playoff

Jack Leahy was in top form for Dungourney. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John O'Shea

Dungourney 0-22 Bandon 1-16 

DESPITE claiming victory, Dungourney came up just short in their bid to progress to the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstores PIHC.

This was a consequence of Ballincollig defeating Castlelyons, which meant that Dungourney missed out on goal difference. While Bandon now face into a relegation battle.

On a sunny Sunday afternoon for this contest played in Cloughduv, it was Bandon that raced into an early lead courtesy of well-taken Charlie Long frees.

Both sides traded scoring blows during the opening quarter. Dungourney slotted over points, including through Shane Hegarty and Jack Leahy, with Bandon responding in kind through Darren Crowley and Darragh Collins.

Dungourney had a purple patch midway through the opening half and they led 0-10 to 0-5 after 23 minutes. Among the scores during this spell was a lovely taken point by Jack Leahy.

There was a strong end to the first half by Bandon however, who trailed 0-11 to 0-9 at the break.

Bandon found the back of the net on 34 minutes when Cathal Lynch reacted quickest to finish from a few yards out following an under-hit point attempt by Aidan O’Mahony.

That goal saw the Bandon men, with further points by Darren Crowley, Michael Cahalane and Charlie Long seeing them hold a five-point advantage at the midway point of the second half at 1-15 to 0-13. 

Heading into the closing stages, Dungourney saw a surge of momentum, getting nine of the final 10 scores of the match.

Cork U20 star Jack Leahy kept up his impressive scoring form, while points from Shane Hegarty and Mike Leahy saw Dungourney build up speed and overtake their opposition with the finishing line in close proximity.

That was to see Dungourney secure the victory on the day. But the cruel nature of the round-robin format means that their championship dreams were ultimately dashed for the 2023 campaign.

Scorers for Dungourney: J Leahy (0-5 f) 0-10, S Hegarty, C Griffin 0-3 each, J Ahern, M Leahy 0-2 each, D Healy, B Forbes 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-8 f, C Lynch 1-1, D Crowley 0-3, D Collins 0-2, M Cahalane, E McSweeney 0-1 each.

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; D Healy, M McGrath, C Padden; M Leahy, N Motherway, J McCarthy; S Hegarty, C Murphy; James Ahern, B Forbes, John Ahern; J Leahy, S Geaney, C Griffin.

Subs: S Rohan for Murphy (39), N McGrath for John Ahern (49), C Flynn for James Ahern (60).

BANDON: J McSweeney; C McCarthy, P Murphy, E Twomey; D Collins, T Twohig, M Cahalane; R Long, C Calnan: A O’Mahony, D Crowley, C Long; M Sugrue, E McSweeney, C Lynch.

Subs: J Mulcahy for Sugrue (39), S Ahern for R Long (58).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).

More in this section

Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke
Bundee Aki, Jimmy O'Brien and Andy Farrell 2/9/2023 Ireland boss Andy Farrell says ability to ‘roll with punches’ key for World Cup
Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League - Bramall Lane The Longshot: Haaland has his eyes on the same goal
#HurlingPIHC
<p>New Cork U20 manager Ray O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more