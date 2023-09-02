Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 21:04

SAHC: Fermoy stun favourites Carrigtwohill to avoid relegation playoff

North Cork side ended their campaign on a high
SAHC: Fermoy stun favourites Carrigtwohill to avoid relegation playoff

Shane Aherne impressed for Fermoy. Picture: Larry Cummins

Darragh Leen

Fermoy 1-18 Carrigtwohill 2-14

HIGH drama in Watergrasshill as Fermoy recorded a superb win over Carrigtwohill in the splitting sunshine on Saturday. 

Heartbreakingly it wasn’t enough to help them qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition as they came up just short on scoring difference. Carrigtwohill still move into the semis, as Cloyne, who beat Mallow by two points, qualified on points difference for the quarter-final. Fermoy avoided a relegation playoff, where Mallow now meet Inniscarra.

There was early drama with two goals in the opening seven minutes. Carrigtwohill were awarded a penalty amidst a goal-mouth scramble. Carrig keeper Shane Devlin stepped up and placed it with aplomb past Shane Coughlan.

Fermoy needed a response and what a response it was. Just over a minute later they had the ball in the back of the net themselves. Darragh Daly put a lovely cross-field pass into the hand of David O’Callaghan in space who neatly slotted it home.

Fermoy’s secret weapon came in the form of full-forward Brian O’Sullivan whose free-taking accuracy kept his side within reach of Carrigtwohill at all times.

O’Sullivan found the gap between the posts just before halftime to level things up at the short whistle,1-8 apiece. 

Fermoy started the half well but just when they thought they were getting their noses in front James Mulcahy buried the ball with ferocity past Shane Coughlan.

Dropping the heads, though, was not an option for Fermoy and they powered on. They never let Carrigtwohill get too far ahead and dominated proceeding in the final ten minutes bringing the victory home with fantastic scores from Shane Aherne, Darragh Daly and main man Brian O’Sullivan.

Carrigtwohill, who find themselves in the semi-finals, will play the winners of Newcestown and Killeagh who meet in the quarters.

Scorers for Fermoy: B O’Sullivan 0-10 (0-8 f), D O’Callaghan 1-1, D Daly 0-3, S Aherne 0-2, P De Roiste, J Carr 0-1 each.

Carrigtwohill: S Walsh 0-5 (0-2 f), J Mulcahy 1-1, S Devlin 1-0, C O’Riordan 0-3, J Oke, D Murnane, J McCarthy, P Hogan, S De Búrca 0-1 each.

FERMOY: S Coughlan; J O’Brien, S Shanahan, P Murphy; D O’Carroll, G Lardner, P De Róiste; M Brennan, T Clancy; D O’Callaghan, J Molloy, S Aherne; D Daly, B O’Sullivan, J Carr.

Subs: A Creed for J Molloy (40), C Fitzpatrick for T Clancy (47), E Clancy for S Shanahan (57), A Aherne for D O’Callaghan (64).

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; N Coughlan, S De Búrca, P O’Sullivan; D Murnane, J Horgan, A Walsh Barry; J Oke, P Hogan; C O’Riordan, L Gosnell, J McCarthy; S Walsh, L O’Sullivan, J Mulcahy.

Subs: B Twomey for L Gosnell (42), T Hogan for L O’Sullivan (48), C Barry for J Oke (58), O Baverstock for J Mulcahy (63), S Brennan for P Hogan (65).

Referee: Mark Maher.

More in this section

Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke
Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League - Bramall Lane The Longshot: Haaland has his eyes on the same goal
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Douglas fail in appeal against hurling league relegation
SAHC#Hurling
<p>New Cork U20 manager Ray O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more